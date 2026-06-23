Kuresoi North MP Mutai arrested after surrendering to DCI in Nakuru over chaos

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai is expected in court on Tuesday over chaos that was witnessed in his area that left five people injured and vehicles damaged.

Mutai was Monday detained at Nakuru Police Station after he surrendered to authorities over the chaos that was witnessed in the area last Friday.

Police said they intended to present Mutai to court as investigations into the incident continue.

Mutai had been a wanted man since Friday for questioning.

He later drove to Nakuru DCI offices with his lawyers ready for the grilling sessions.

And after spending hours at the station, the detectives decided to detain him pending further possible arraignment.

This came as a Nakuru court released 12 suspects arrested in connection with an arson, assault and malicious damage to property incident in Kuresoi North Sub-County, declining a police request to detain them for 21 days to allow investigations.

The suspects appeared before the Nakuru Criminal Court on Monday under Miscellaneous Criminal Application following their arrest over the alleged criminal acts that occurred in Umoja area on June 19, 2026.

Investigators had sought custodial orders to continue holding the suspects as they completed investigations.

However, the court declined the request and instead granted them bond and bail terms.

Each accused person was released on a bond of Sh50,000 with one surety or, alternatively, a cash bail of Sh20,000 with one contact person.

The court also directed the suspects to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Kuresoi North every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until investigations are completed.

The matter will be mentioned in court on July 13, 2026.

The 12 suspects are accused of involvement in an incident involving alleged arson, assault and malicious damage to property in Umoja, Kuresoi North.

No formal charges have been reported at this stage, and investigations remain ongoing.

Five people were and at least two vehicles damaged in the chaos.

Police had arrested 56 people over the chaos but released 44 of them after interrogation. The probe is ongoing.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the violence at Sirikwa Umoja Grounds in Kuresoi Sub-County erupted during a Youth Empowerment Meeting attended by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Oscar Sudi and Irene Njoki.

According to the police, the confrontation involved suspected goons allied to Mutai and supporters of Governor Kihika. Three people sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police also reported that a bus, which had transported tents and chairs to the venue, was set on fire by unknown individuals during the disturbance.