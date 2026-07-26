KWS officer dies by suicide at headquarters in Nairobi

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer died by suicide at the agency’s headquarters in Lang’ata, Nairobi, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Corporal Richard Ndegwa Gichia, 39, who was attached to KWS.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 3pm by a KWS Warrant Officer I attached to the headquarters.

Police officers from Lang’ata Police Station visited the scene and found the officer’s body inside a washroom within Ndovu Court, seated on a toilet bowl while holding an AK-103 rifle in his left hand.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Corporal Gichia had been on duty as an unarmed guard commander before he proceeded to the armoury, where he collected an AK-103 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

He is said to have walked through the reception area into the washroom, where he fatally shot himself.

Police said the bullet entered through the mouth and exited through the skull.

No suicide note was recovered at the scene, and investigators said the motive remains unknown.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed the scene before the body was moved to Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Suicide has been on the rise among members of disciplined services which include KWS, police, prisons and military.

Officials say like the police, KWS personnel are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are also attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.