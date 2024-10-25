Labour Ministry Announces Job Opportunities For Kenyans In Qatar

The Ministry of Labour has announced new international job openings for Kenyans.

A Qatari company, in collaboration with the ministry, is offering positions.

Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua revealed that the Qatari company is seeking workers in two categories: Hospitality & Service Industry and Construction & Technical Roles.

“A Qatari company, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, is in Nairobi conducting interviews for various job opportunities over the next two days,” Mutua said.

The company is seeking to employ nurses, commis, demi chefs, chef de partie, kitchen helpers, barbacks, runners, waitresses, and steward supervisors in the Hospitality and Service Industry.

The company also wants kids attendants, hotel maintenance technicians, light vehicle drivers, and heavy vehicle drivers in the same category.

In Construction & technical roles, the company is seeking rigger signalmen, construction helpers, cleaners, storekeepers, electricians, plumbers, masons, tile layers, steel fixers, painters, welders, and scaffolders.

The interviews will be held from October 25 to Sunday, October 27, starting at 7:30 am.

For Hospitality & Service Industry roles, interviews will take place at KICC, while Construction & Technical Roles will be conducted at Kabete National Polytechnic. Practical tests will also be part of the interview process.

Interested candidates are required to wear black and white or overalls (where applicable) and should carry their CVs and passport-size photos.

“Please ensure you are familiar with your industry and job duties. Only candidates for the listed job openings will be allowed entry,” Mutua emphasized.

Once hired, successful candidates will receive guidelines on medical and visa processing. The air ticket and other travel arrangements will be provided free of charge.