Lack of infrastructure in Kerio Valley contributing to crime – Murkomen 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Friday attributed the recurrent insecurity incidents in the Kerio Valley belt and northern Kenya to poor roads and poor communication networks.

He added that the porous borders were also aiding the proliferation of arms as well as drug and human trafficking.

Speaking in Samburu County at the ongoing counties’ security engagements dubbed ‘Jukwaa la Usalama’, the CS ordered intensified operations to crack down on the sponsors and operators of the crimes.

“We will be meeting our Ministry of Roads colleagues to deliberate on the issue of security roads. We have now tendered for the Maralal-Baragoi road, which once awarded, we expect the contractor to work on its rehabilitation ahead of construction,” he said.

He said the designs had been completed before he left the roads docket and now looks forward to the actual works.

He noted that budget constraints had left many security roads uncompleted, exposing locals to highway robbers, bandits and cattle rustlers, who strike and hide in forests and conservancies such as Mukogodo.

He noted that Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu counties were most affected and put on notice criminals causing havoc, leading to loss of life and theft of livestock.

“Criminals ambush private and police vehicles along the highway. These roads are inaccessible for security operations and are therefore a safe haven for criminals. We hope to get more funds to extend to North Horr to open the security roads in the disturbed corridor,” said the CS.

Murkomen revealed that the government will be engaging the telecommunications firms to address network challenges, affecting operations.

He regretted that the ongoing government disarmament in the disturbed regions has been hampered by a constant supply of weapons due to the porous borders and roads challenge.

He, however, noted that the multi-agency team, including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), had played a role in restoring peace in the security-challenged areas.

“The consistent supply of weapons has, however, made it difficult to completely eradicate the vice. The formed-up units are working on disrupting the chain of the supply of ammunition,” he stated, saying the operations are targeted and warned the financiers, suppliers, and users.