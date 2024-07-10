LaDainian Tomlinson, a retired professional football player, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Over an illustrious 11-season career in the NFL, Tomlinson primarily played as a running back for the San Diego Chargers, with a later stint at the New York Jets. His accolades include five Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro honors, and the prestigious NFL MVP award for the 2006 season.

LaDainian Tomlinson Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth Jun 23, 1979 Place of Birth Rosebud, Texas Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Born in 1979 in Rosebud, Texas, LaDainian Tomlinson faced early challenges, including the departure of his father when he was just seven. Despite these hardships, Tomlinson found solace in sports, joining the Pop Warner Little Scholars football program at nine and scoring his first touchdown. During his high school years at University High School in Waco, Texas, he excelled in football, baseball, basketball, and track, amassing 2,554 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior year.

LaDainian Tomlinson College Career

Tomlinson’s athletic prowess earned him a scholarship to Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth. In 1998, he led the TCU Horned Frogs to their first bowl win in 41 years. The following season, he set an NCAA FBS record with 406 rushing yards in a single game.

Also Read: Kris Humphries Net Worth

His senior year saw him leading the NCAA with 2,158 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, earning him unanimous first-team All-American honors and the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back. Tomlinson finished his college career with 5,263 rushing yards, ranking sixth in NCAA Division I history, and graduated with a degree in communications.

San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers selected Tomlinson as the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,236 yards and set a precedent by becoming the first NFL player to rush for 1,000 yards and record 100 receptions in a single season by 2003. His career highlights include five Pro Bowl selections and a historic 2006 season where he set multiple touchdown records and became the fastest player to score 100 touchdowns. In 2007, Tomlinson’s record-breaking performances earned him the NFL MVP award, the AP Offensive Player of the Year, and multiple ESPY Awards.

New York Jets

In 2010, Tomlinson signed a two-year, $5.2 million contract with the New York Jets. He continued to achieve career milestones, including becoming one of only two players to gain 13,000 rushing yards and 4,000 receiving yards. Despite the Jets’ playoff losses, Tomlinson maintained his reputation as one of the league’s most prolific players, reaching significant benchmarks in rushing yards and career touchdowns.

Retirement

Tomlinson announced his retirement in June 2012 after signing a ceremonial contract with the Chargers. At the time of his retirement, he ranked second in career rushing touchdowns and third in total touchdowns. His 624 receptions were the third highest by a running back in NFL history. In 2017, Tomlinson’s contributions to football were honored with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

LaDainian Tomlinson Salary

Throughout his career, LaDainian Tomlinson earned $56 million in salary.

Other Endeavors

Beyond football, Tomlinson has appeared in commercials for brands like Nike, Vizio, and Campbell Soup. In 2012, he became an analyst for NFL Network’s “First on the Field.” He also ventured into acting, with a role in the film “God Bless the Broken Road,” released in 2018.

Personal Life

While attending TCU, Tomlinson met LaTorsha Oakley, whom he married in 2003. The couple has a son and a daughter. In 2007, Tomlinson purchased a home near Austin, Texas, which he sold in 2015 for $1.46 million. Previously, he owned a 13-acre estate in Poway, California, which he sold for $3.5 million in 2014 after investing $1.5 million in improvements. He also owned a 9.23-acre residence in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

LaDainian Tomlinson Net Worth

LaDainian Tomlinson net worth is $25 million.