Lamine Yamal to be investigated over dwarfism row

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has asked the country’s prosecutor’s office to investigate Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal after he reportedly hired people with dwarfism to perform at his 18th birthday party.

Lamine Yamal hosted a party on Sunday at a rented property in Olivella, a small town 50 kilometres north west of Barcelona, with guests including YouTubers, influencers, and several Barcelona team-mates.

It is alleged Lamine Yamal hired a group of entertainers with dwarfism, something the Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) described as “unacceptable in the 21st century”.

“The ADEE has filed a complaint, so this ministry has asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate to see if the law has been violated and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities [have been],” Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights told the AFP news agency.

The ADEE said it “publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment,” and said it would take legal action as it “perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights” of people with disabilities.

In a statement it said: “These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.

“The general law on the rights of persons with disabilities expressly prohibits the following practices: ‘Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited’.”

However, Spanish radio station RAC1, external broadcast an interview with someone claiming to be one of the entertainers present at the party who defended Lamine Yamal.

“No-one disrespected us, we worked in peace,” said the artist, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I don’t understand why there’s so much hype. We’re normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.

“We work as entertainers. Why can’t we do it? Because of our physical condition?

“We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys.”

The performer said it lasted one hour, and afterwards the entertainers joined in with the party.

“We dance, we distribute drinks, we do magic… there are many types of shows. Everyone had a great time.”

When approached for comment by BBC Sport, a Barcelona spokesperson said the club was “not in a position to comment on an act that falls strictly within the private sphere,” but added their position would be reassessed once “concrete information” has been ascertained.

By BBC News