Lana Parrilla Siblings: Getting to Know Deena Parrilla

Lana Parrilla is an accomplished American actress known for her versatile roles in television.

She gained fame as Regina Mills/The Evil Queen in the ABC series Once Upon a Time (2011-2018) and has appeared in notable shows like Spin City, Boomtown, and 24.

Parrilla has received various accolades, including an ALMA Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Recently, she portrayed Lisa Trammell in The Lincoln Lawyer and continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Lana has one sibling, a sister named Deena Parrilla.

Deena has largely stayed out of the public eye and is not as well-known as Lana.

However, she supports her sister’s career and often appears at family gatherings and events.

Career

Parrilla began her acting journey in the late 1990s, making her television debut with guest appearances on shows like Grown Ups and JAG.

Her early work laid the foundation for her acting skills and provided her with valuable experience in front of the camera.

In 2000, she joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Spin City, where she played the role of Angela, a character that showcased her comedic talent.

Although the show concluded in 2002, it helped her gain visibility in the industry.

Parrilla’s breakthrough came when she was cast as Teresa Ortiz in the NBC drama Boomtown (2002-2003).

The series was well-received and allowed her to demonstrate her dramatic range. Her performance earned her an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress, which further established her as a rising star.

In 2006, she took on a recurring role as Sarah Gavin in the hit series 24, where she showcased her ability to handle intense, high-stakes narratives.

Parrilla’s most iconic role came when she was cast as Regina Mills/The Evil Queen in ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon a Time.

Her portrayal of Regina was complex and multifaceted, transforming the character from a villain into one with depth and redemption arcs.

Also Read: Ben Zobrist Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Baseball Player

This role not only won her critical acclaim but also garnered several awards and nominations, including Teen Choice Awards and ALMA Awards.

The show became a cultural phenomenon, significantly boosting Parrilla’s popularity and solidifying her status as a leading actress.

After Once Upon a Time, Parrilla continued to explore diverse roles. She starred in the CBS drama Why Women Kill (2019), where she played a housewife navigating complex relationships in different time periods.

The show received positive reviews and allowed Parrilla to showcase her comedic timing alongside dramatic depth.

In 2023, she appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

Her role as Lisa Trammell added another layer to her repertoire, demonstrating her adaptability across genres.

Parrilla has also ventured into film with projects like Scrap and has an upcoming role in Atlas.

Awards and accolades

Parrilla has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, particularly for her role as Regina Mills/The Evil Queen in Once Upon a Time.

She won the ALMA Award for Outstanding TV Actress – Drama in 2012 and the TV Guide Award for Favorite Villain the same year.

Additionally, she was nominated for various awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television and multiple Teen Choice Awards for her performances.

In total, Parrilla has garnered six wins and eleven nominations across various award platforms.

Notably, she received a nomination for the Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actress/Television in 2013 and won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for Boomtown in 2003.

Her accolades reflect her talent and impact within the television industry, particularly in fantasy and drama genres.