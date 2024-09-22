Lando Norris, a British-Belgian Formula One racing driver, boasts an impressive net worth of $30 million. Currently competing for McLaren Racing Limited, Norris has become one of the sport’s most prominent young talents. His career took off with early successes in the 2015 MSA Formula Championship and continued to flourish as he claimed victories in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, and Toyota Racing Series. After joining the McLaren Young Driver Programme in 2017 and securing the FIA Formula 3 European Championship title, Norris made his official McLaren debut in Formula One in 2018. His first Formula One podium came just two years later at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth November 13, 1999 Place of Birth Bristol Nationality Brits Profession Car Racing Driver

Early Life

Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England, to Adam and Cisca Norris. His father, Adam, is a retired pensions manager and one of the wealthiest individuals in Bristol. His mother, Cisca, is of Belgian descent, giving Lando dual British-Belgian citizenship. Lando has two younger sisters, Cisca and Flo, and an older brother, Oliver, who also competed in karting until 2014. As a child, Norris dabbled in horse riding, motorcycle riding, and quad biking, but his passion for racing ignited when his father took him to the British Karting Championships at the age of seven.

Norris attended Millfield School in Somerset but left before completing his GCSEs to focus on his racing career. His family moved to Glastonbury to support his ambitions, and he later relocated to Monaco in 2022.

Lando Norris McLaren Contract and Salary

Lando Norris signed a lucrative four-year, $100 million contract with McLaren ahead of the 2022 season. The contract guarantees him a base salary of $25 million annually, excluding potential wins or bonuses. This deal is a testament to his remarkable performance and rising status within the sport. In comparison, fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri signed a deal around the same time for $775,000 annually. Prior to this significant contract, Norris had earned approximately $18 million throughout his career.

Racing Career

Lando Norris began karting at the age of seven, showing immediate promise by claiming pole position at his first national event. His karting career quickly progressed, and by 2013, he was competing in KF-Junior karting, where he won the CIK FIA European Championship, WSK Euro Series, and International Super Cup. In 2014, he became the youngest karting world champion by winning the CIK-FIA KF World Championship.

Norris made his car racing debut in the 2014 Ginetta Junior Championship, finishing third overall and winning the Rookie Cup. His partnership with Carlin Motorsport led to a series of victories, including the 2015 MSA Formula Championship, the 2016 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, and the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Also Read: Kristen Doute’s Net Worth: A Reality Star, Entrepreneur, And Author

After joining McLaren Racing in 2017, Norris transitioned into Formula One, achieving 11 top-ten finishes in his debut 2019 season. In 2020, he earned his first podium finish at the Austrian Grand Prix and ended the season in ninth place overall in the FIA Formula One World Championship. Norris continued to excel, finishing sixth in the 2021 championship and securing third place in the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Beyond Formula One, Norris has participated in endurance racing, including the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, showcasing his versatility as a driver.

Personal Life

Lando Norris dated model Luisinha Oliveira from 2021 to 2022. The couple faced online abuse and death threats, prompting Norris to speak out against internet trolling. He has been open about his struggles with mental health, particularly during his early years in Formula One. Norris revealed in a 2021 interview that he battled feelings of inadequacy and depression but found support through conversations with friends, McLaren, and the mental health organization Mind.

Norris also experienced personal challenges, including a mugging incident in July 2021 after attending the Euro final at Wembley Stadium, where his £40,000 watch was stolen.

Philanthropy

In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Norris raised $12,000 for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by shaving his head after fans donated $10,000. Norris is also involved in esports and content creation, having founded the “Quadrant” team in 2020, and he launched the LN Racing Kart brand in 2021.

Lando Norris Awards

Lando Norris has been recognized for his achievements in motorsport with several accolades, including British Club Driver of the Year (2016), National Driver of the Year (2017), and British Competition Driver of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Autosport Awards. He also won the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Award in 2016.

Lando Norris Net Worth

Lando Norris net worth is $30 million.