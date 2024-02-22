Late Galeno Stunner Gives FC Porto 1-0 Edge Over Arsenal in Champions League Clash

FC Porto secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Arsenal in their Champions League round-of-16 clash, thanks to Galeno’s superb last-minute goal at Estadio Do Dragao. The match, which remained dull until stoppage time, saw Arsenal, known for their prolific attack, surprisingly subdued and failing to register a shot on target.

All still to play for in N5. pic.twitter.com/L31QuFLtVU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2024

Galeno’s decisive goal came in the fifth minute of added time, with a perfectly curled effort that left Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya helpless. Despite solid defending from Arsenal, their lack of urgency in attack may haunt them in the second leg on March 12 in London.

This marks the first time Arsenal has failed to record a shot on goal in a Champions League match since their 3-1 loss to Barcelona in March 2011. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed disappointment in the team’s performance, emphasizing the need for improvement in the final third.

Arsenal, aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, faces a challenge as Porto takes a crucial lead. The second leg at the Emirates Stadium on March 12 will be a decisive match for Arsenal’s quarterfinal aspirations.

Porto’s historical struggles away against English clubs, coupled with their inability to score at Arsenal in previous visits, offer some reassurance for the English side. However, Porto, with renewed hope after Galeno’s late heroics, will aim to capitalize on their advantage.

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal failed to create significant goal-scoring opportunities, with Porto’s defense, led by 40-year-old Pepê, effectively neutralizing threats. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka had a quiet game, and even though Porto occasionally posed a threat, the match remained largely uneventful until Galeno’s late-game brilliance.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice acknowledged the setback, describing it as “a kick in the teeth.” The team is aware of the need to alter their approach in the home leg and give their all to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The upcoming match at the Emirates promises to be a crucial test for Arteta’s side as they seek to overcome Porto’s advantage and advance in the Champions League.