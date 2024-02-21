fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Xabi Alonso Emerges As Top Contender To Replace Tuchel At Bayern Munich

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Who will replace Thomas Tuchel?

    Bayern Munich is on the hunt for a new manager after confirming that Thomas Tuchel will depart the club this summer.

    Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as a leading candidate for the position.

    The decision to part ways with Tuchel comes after a string of disappointing results, including a recent 3-2 loss to Bochum, leaving Bayern eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

    The defeat marked Bayern’s third consecutive loss following a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Agrees Real Madrid Deal, to Join in Summer

    “We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season,” said Tuchel. “Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.”

    Internally, Xabi Alonso has emerged as the preferred solution to succeed Tuchel.

    The former Liverpool midfielder, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, has impressed with his coaching acumen and is considered a frontrunner for the position.

    Another prominent candidate under consideration is Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid head coach renowned for his aura and managerial success.

    While there have been no concrete discussions, Bayern values Zidane’s experience and availability.

    Also, ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being eyed as a potential interim solution. Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund has been following Solskjaer’s career closely, although no discussions have taken place yet.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    25 Great NFL Stars Without a Super Bowl Ring

    Xabi Alonso Emerges As Top Contender To Replace Tuchel At Bayern Munich

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X