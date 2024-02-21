Xabi Alonso Emerges As Top Contender To Replace Tuchel At Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is on the hunt for a new manager after confirming that Thomas Tuchel will depart the club this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as a leading candidate for the position.

The decision to part ways with Tuchel comes after a string of disappointing results, including a recent 3-2 loss to Bochum, leaving Bayern eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The defeat marked Bayern’s third consecutive loss following a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season,” said Tuchel. “Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.”

Internally, Xabi Alonso has emerged as the preferred solution to succeed Tuchel.

The former Liverpool midfielder, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, has impressed with his coaching acumen and is considered a frontrunner for the position.

Another prominent candidate under consideration is Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid head coach renowned for his aura and managerial success.

While there have been no concrete discussions, Bayern values Zidane’s experience and availability.

Also, ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being eyed as a potential interim solution. Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund has been following Solskjaer’s career closely, although no discussions have taken place yet.