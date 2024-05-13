Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Dance At Taylor Swift’s Paris Concert

Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were recently seen rocking out together at Taylor Swift’s latest concert in Paris, according to a video from the popstar’s May 12.

The trio can be seen in the video dancing and singing along to a portion of Swift’s hit song “Blank Space,” with model Hadid standing between the Super Bowl winner and Oscar-nominated actor.

The Paris stop was the first on Swift’s world-famous Eras Tour to feature songs from her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” according to the singer.

“So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the ‘Eras’ tour,” Swift told fans in a fan video from May 10.

Kelce is returning the favor in attending his girlfriend’s concert, as Swift spent several Sundays cheering on the star tight end at Kansas City Chiefs games en route to their Super Bowl win in February.

Cooper, who is coming off of a busy award season with several nominations for his leading role in “Maestro,” was recently spotted serving cheesesteaks to Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce at the QVC Age of Possibility summit in April.

The second-ever Kelce Jam will take place in Kansas City on May 18 and feature acts including Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

