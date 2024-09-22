Lavell Crawford, an American comedian, writer, and actor, has amassed a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for his role as Huell Babineaux, the bodyguard of Saul Goodman, in the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul. In addition to his TV success, Crawford has appeared in films such as American Ultra, The Ridiculous 6, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and On the Count of Three. As a comedian, he earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for his 2021 special, Comedy Vaccine.

Lavell Crawford Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth November 11, 1968 Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri Nationality American Profession Comedian, Writer, and Actor

Early Life

Lavell Crawford was born on November 11, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. He faced challenges growing up, struggling with his weight and being abandoned by his bodybuilder father. A near-death experience at the age of ten, when he almost drowned, also marked his early years. Crawford attended Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, a suburb of St. Louis.

Comedy and Television Career

Crawford began his comedy career in 1990 with an appearance on It’s Showtime at the Apollo. Over the years, he made several appearances on BET’s ComicView, Def Comedy Jam, and Motown Live. In the 2000s, he performed on shows like Premium Blend, Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge, and The Tom Joyner Show. His breakthrough came in 2007 when he finished as the runner-up on NBC’s reality competition series Last Comic Standing. Following that, he headlined an episode of Comedy Central Presents and appeared in shows such as Reality Bites Back and Workaholics.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul

Lavell Crawford’s career reached new heights in 2011 when he landed the recurring role of Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad. As the bodyguard of Saul Goodman, his character became a fan favorite. He reprised his role in Better Call Saul, appearing from 2017 until the show’s conclusion in 2022. This role cemented Crawford’s place as a notable figure in both comedy and drama.

Other Work

Beyond Breaking Bad, Crawford has appeared on popular shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Crazy Ones, Super Fun Night, and New Girl. His voice acting credits include roles in animated series such as Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Film Career

Crawford’s film career began in 1999 with a role in Beverly Hood, and he returned for its sequel Out on Parole in 2004. Over the years, he appeared in numerous films, including Baby’s Momma Drama and What Goes Around Comes Around. In 2015, he made his Hollywood debut with American Ultra, playing Big Harold. He later starred in The Ridiculous 6, Meet the Blacks, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

Also Read: Kristen Doute’s Net Worth: A Reality Star, Entrepreneur, And Author

Crawford reunited with Adam Sandler in 2020 for the Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween and appeared in the 2021 dark comedy On the Count of Three. His most recent film credit is the 2022 Netflix sports comedy Home Team.

Stand-up Specials

Lavell Crawford’s stand-up career continues to thrive. His 2021 special, Comedy Vaccine, received critical acclaim and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. He has also appeared on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and featured in the music video for J-Kwon’s hit song Tipsy.

Personal Life

Lavell Crawford has been married to DeShawn, a businesswoman, since 2009. The couple has three sons and keeps their family life private while balancing Crawford’s busy entertainment career.

Lavell Crawford Net Worth

Lavell Crawford net worth is $1.5 million.