Lea Michele, an American actress, singer, and author, boasts a net worth of $12 million. Michele rose to fame with her portrayal of Rachel Berry on the Fox television series “Glee.” Her breakthrough came with her performance in the musical “Spring Awakening,” showcasing her exceptional vocal talent and acting prowess. Michele has since built a solid television career, starring as Hester Ulrich on “Scream Queens” (2015-2016) and as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” (2022-2023). She is also an author, having published “Brunette Ambition” in 2014.

Lea Michele Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth August 29, 1986 Place of Birth The Bronx, New York City Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Author

Early Life

Lea Michele Sarfati was born on August 29, 1986, in The Bronx, New York City. She is the only child of Edith, a retired nurse, and Mark David Sarfati, a real estate agent. Michele began her professional career at the age of eight on Broadway, appearing in productions such as “Les Misérables,” “Ragtime,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” During the run of “Ragtime,” she lived in Toronto and was homeschooled. Michele attended Tenafly High School, where she was active in volleyball, debate, and choir, and worked part-time at a bat mitzvah dress shop. She took a break from the stage to focus on her education but attended the Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts during the summers. Although she was accepted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, she chose to continue working professionally on stage.

Lea Michele Career

Michele’s career significantly advanced in 2006 with her role in “Spring Awakening,” a new Broadway rock musical by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik. Her performance earned her a nomination for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. She left the musical in 2008 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue film and television roles. During this time, she performed at the Upright Cabaret at Mark’s Restaurant in Hollywood.

Glee

From 2009 to 2015, Michele starred as Rachel Berry in the Fox musical series “Glee,” a role written specifically for her by the show’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy. Her rendition of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” garnered significant praise, and the show’s music, including the cast’s rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” achieved commercial success. Several soundtracks were released, and Michele, along with other cast members, performed in numerous concerts across the country in 2010.

After Glee

Post-“Glee,” Michele continued her career with various projects. She voiced Dorothy in an animated film based on “The Wizard of Oz” and announced her first solo album in September 2012. Her debut single, “Cannonball,” was released in December 2013, and her album “Louder” followed in January 2014, peaking at #4 on the “Billboard” 200.

Michele starred in “Scream Queens” from 2015 to 2016 and released her second album, “Places,” in April 2017. She also appeared in Hulu’s “Dimension 404,” ABC’s “The Mayor,” and hosted a wellness series for the Ellen DeGeneres Network. In 2019, she released her third album, “Christmas in the City,” and starred in the ABC holiday film “Same Time, Next Christmas.”

Lea Michele Books

Michele’s first book, “Brunette Ambition,” was published on May 20, 2014, debuting at #3 on the “New York Times” Best Seller List. Her second book, “You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life,” was released on September 22, 2015.

Lea Michele Accolades

Michele’s role as Rachel Berry earned her several nominations and awards, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in 2010 and 2011, and an Emmy nomination in 2010. She also won a Satellite Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and three consecutive People’s Choice Awards. For her work on “Scream Queens,” she received nominations for the People’s Choice Award and two Teen Choice Awards.

Personal Life

Michele dated Canadian actor Cory Monteith, her co-star on “Glee,” from October 2008 until his death in July 2013. She married Zandy Reich in March 2019, and they welcomed their son, Ever, in August 2020. In March 2024, Michele announced her second pregnancy. She is actively involved in various charities, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, PETA, Human Rights Campaign, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity. She is recognized as a fashion icon, having been featured on “People” magazine’s “Best Dressed List of 2010” and voted 2010’s Most Stylish Star by E! Online.

Lea Michele Endorsements

Michele has appeared in commercials for L’Oreal, Zola, HP, Dove, Hello Fresh, and Candie’s.

Real Estate

In 2012, Michele purchased a home in Brentwood, California, for $1.4 million. She sold the property in 2019 for $3.15 million.

