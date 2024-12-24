Leaders Challenge PS Omollo Over Dismissal Of Gachagua’s Alcoholism Claims

A group of 23 leaders has criticized Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo for dismissing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that the government is facilitating alcoholism in the Mount Kenya region.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 23, the leaders accused Omollo of trivializing serious concerns raised by Gachagua during his Sunday address and failing to respond to critical issues.

The statement, signed by prominent Gachagua allies including Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, and Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, emphasized the need for transparency on the matter.

“Today, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration issued a press statement. However, at no point did he address the specific issues raised by His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua,” the statement read.

The leaders demanded clarification on whether the government’s efforts to combat illicit brews had been effective during Gachagua’s tenure and whether the problem had worsened since his exit from office.

They also sought details on the licensing of alcohol manufacturers in the region, urging the PS to disclose information about 29 companies allegedly dealing in second-generation alcohol. They questioned the vetting process and asked for specifics on the names, locations, and directives given to 15 licensed companies.

“If the PS was being honest, we expected him to provide details of all 29 companies dealing with second-generation alcohol, including where and when they were vetted and by which specific officers in the institutions he has named,” the statement continued.

The leaders further demanded confirmation on whether 13 recently licensed companies were authorized to operate exclusively in the Mount Kenya region and if the PS personally oversaw the vetting process.

They dismissed Omollo’s suggestion that the matter was politically motivated, insisting that Gachagua had the right to comment on national issues, particularly as his removal from office remained under legal contestation.

“As for the PS asking the former Deputy President for evidence of his statements, one only needs to walk around any shopping center in the Mt. Kenya region to gather the required evidence.”