Learning Paralysed In Public Universities As Lecturers Go on Strike 

Learning activities in all public universities grinded to a halt on Wednesday after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) instituted a nationwide strike, citing delays in finalizing the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government.

This came as the Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily restrained the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) from calling, instigating, or inciting others to take part in any strike.

The order comes hours after public university lecturers downed tools across the country.

Employment and Labor Judge Justice Jacob Gakeri issued the order following an application filed by inter-public universities councils consultative forum of the Federation of Kenya Employers.

The Judge certified the matter as urgent and directed the parties to continue negotiating to resolve the disputed issues.

The application will be served on the union and interested parties in the case and be responded to within seven days.

The matter will be mentioned on October 2 for further directions.

The unions’ leaders, speaking at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) during the launch of the strike, also expressed concerns about delayed and insufficient pay for members, non-remittance of statutory deductions, and the State’s failure to provide comprehensive health coverage.

In Narok County, Maasai Mara University staff members staged peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with their national counterparts in the push for harmonization of allowances.

Their push for a Collective Bargaining Agreement disrupted normal activities as students joined the peaceful protest held on campus.

In Kilifi County, lecturers at Pwani University also joined the nationwide strike.

Led by Wycliffe Otieno, Secretary General of the KUSU Pwani Chapter, the staff stated that national-level negotiations have failed, prompting them to down tools until their voices are heard.

The lecturers held demonstrations and marched to the administration block, urging the government to listen to their demands. Among their requests are salary increases, promotions, and relief from high taxation imposed by the government.

Learning at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County was also disrupted for much of Tuesday as lecturers and staff stayed away from the institution, citing similar grievances as their nationwide counterparts.

Union leaders, addressing the media, criticized the new university student funding model, stating that it is insulting for lecturers to be paid from students’ school fees.

They also questioned why the institution has not yet implemented their locally signed CBA from 2017.

The staff have vowed not to return to work until the government addresses their concerns.

KUSU Chuka University Chapter Secretary General Daniel Wandera noted that the university’s Internal CBA for 2017-2021 has also not been honored, demanding the implementation of a comprehensive medical scheme by the institution.

“The seven-day ultimatum we gave the government has lapsed, yet the 2021-2025 CBA on salary increment has not been honored. University staff need to be paid fairly, just like other government employees. We will only return to work once the commitments are fulfilled,” Thomas Mutindi, UASU Secretary General of Chuka University chapter, added.

KUSU and UASU had issued a seven-day ultimatum on September 11 regarding the 2021-2025 CBA, which was proposed on September 4, 2020, and promised a 7-10% salary increase.