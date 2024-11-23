Lecturers End Strike as Gov’t Commits to Sh9.7 Billion CBA

University lecturers under the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) have officially resumed work after reaching an agreement with the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) on implementing the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The CBA, valued at Sh9.7 billion, will be implemented in three phases. The first tranche of Sh.4.3 billion will cover nine months up to June 2025. The remaining Sh5.4 billion will be disbursed in two instalments of Sh2.7 billion each.

This deal signifies the government’s commitment to addressing lecturers’ demands and improving their working conditions.

The agreement to withdraw all legal cases related to the recent lecturers’ strike signals a significant resolution after weeks of tension.

This marks the conclusion of a drawn-out dispute between the lecturers and university administrations, which had deeply impacted the academic calendar.

With the strike lasting nearly a month, affecting 35 public universities and constituent colleges, the resolution brings much-needed relief to students and parents who were caught in the disruption.

To mitigate the disruption caused by the strike, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wesonga assured stakeholders that measures would be put in place to recover the lost academic time.

This commitment aims to restore normalcy and ensure that students’ academic progress is not adversely affected.

“We will extend teaching hours during the daily schedule and over weekends to recover time lost during the industrial strike,” said Wesonga.