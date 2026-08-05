Left-wing political outsider wins Democratic Senate primary in Michigan

Left-wing political outsider Abdul El-Sayed is projected to win the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan, which exposed bitter divisions over the party’s direction. The former public health official is on course to beat moderate four-term Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

El-Sayed voiced support for left-wing causes like universal healthcare and abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He also called for ending unconditional US military aid to Israel.

If officially confirmed as the primary’s winner, he will face Republican and Trump ally Mike Rogers, in November’s midterm elections.

The son of Egyptian immigrants would be the first Muslim US senator if he wins in November.

“We won,” El-Sayed posted on X on Wednesday morning, writing that he was “proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate”.

“Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for All,” he added, a familiar refrain he had used on the campaign trail.

“I want to congratulate Abdul El-Sayed on winning the Democratic nomination for US Senate,” Stevens said in a statement. “He is a doctor, a community health official, a Rhodes Scholar, and a dedicated Michigander. I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election.”

The November midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Washington for the last two years of President Donald Trump’s time in office.

Trump declared the Michigan Senate result “Great news for the Republican Party”.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump referred to the Democratic Party as the “Dumocrats”, and claimed their “crazy policies will only get worse!”

After a bruising and sometimes bitter campaign, El-Sayed hinted at bridge-building when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night, before the outcome was known.

“Whatever happens tonight, we have a responsibility to ensure that we unite, unite to make sure that [Republican] Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the US Senate.”

Voters in Michigan, Virginia and Washington state also cast their ballots in Democratic primaries on US House of Representatives candidates on Tuesday.

Both candidates in Michigan have offered a different vision for the state and for the country.

El-Sayed was endorsed by left-wing politicians including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York City congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Stevens, 43, took a more moderate approach, pitching herself as the middle-of-the-road candidate who would appeal to voters unsure of which party to back in November. She made a promise to save manufacturing jobs in Michigan, should she be elected.

Stevens earned the endorsement of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as well as outgoing Senator Gary Peters.

One of the biggest areas where the candidates disagreed was their stance on Israel.

El-Sayed spoke out against US involvement in the Middle East, including aid to Israel. Stevens, meanwhile, is staunchly pro-Israel and has said she supports upholding US aid to Israel without conditions.

The senate seat is currently held by a Democrat who is retiring. The last time a Republican senator was elected in this Midwestern state was in 1994.

But in presidential elections it is one of the crucial swing states – Michigan voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 but for Trump in 2024.

By BBC News