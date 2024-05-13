Leland Chapman Siblings: A Look at the Dog the Bounty Hunter Family

Leland Blane Chapman is an American bail bondsman, bounty hunter and television personality known for starring in the reality shows Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.

Born in 1976 in Groom, Texas, he spent his teenage years in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he ran away from home, skipped school and joined a gang.

At 17, he began training in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Chapman co-owns the bail bond company Da Kine Bail Bonds in Hawaii with his father Duane “Dog” Chapman.

He previously starred alongside his father and stepmother Beth Chapman on Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2004 to 2012.

Chapman also appeared on the spin-off series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt from 2013 to 2015.

Siblings

Chapman has a diverse family with siblings from different relationships.

His brothers include Duane Lee, James Robert, Garry, Nicholas, Wesley, Zebediah Duane, Dominic Davis and Christopher Michael Hecht.

His sisters are Barbra Katie, Britney Lynn Darnell, Bonnie Jo, Cecily and Hannah Dawn Darnell.

This large family dynamic adds depth to Chapman’s personal life and relationships, showcasing the bonds and connections he shares with his siblings despite their varied backgrounds and experiences.

Career

Chapman’s career began at his father’s company, Da Kine Bail Bonds, where he learned the tactics of bounty hunting and became a skilled professional in the field.

His experience in the industry spans decades, and he has been instrumental in helping bail bond agents and their fugitive recovery staff.

Chapman’s involvement in the field has also led him to develop skills in professional boxing, kickboxing and extreme fighting.

However, a knee injury forced him to stop competing in these sports.

Chapman’s career gained significant attention after he appeared on the reality TV show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, which featured the Chapman family’s bounty hunting business.

He later left the show and started his own bail bond company, Kama’aina Bailbonds, and also runs a bounty hunting enterprise called Bounty Hunter Tactical Supply Company.

In 2013, Chapman made a comeback on TV with his father’s reality show, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, where they traveled across the country, interacting with bail bond businesses and providing advice and bounties.

Chapman’s career has been marked by his close relationship with his father and his involvement in various business ventures related to bounty hunting.

Personal life

Chapman has been married twice. His first marriage was to Maui Chapman from 1995 to 2005.

Together they had two sons: Dakota Chapman, born in 1995, and Cobie Chapman, born in 2000.

In 2016, Chapman married his current wife, Jamie Pilar Chapman.

Despite their 11-year age gap, with Jamie being 30 years old, she is an accomplished tattoo model, wardrobe stylist, and makeup artist.

The couple lives in Hawaii and runs the Kama’aina Bail Bond company together.

Chapman also has a daughter named Leiah Breanna Chapman from a previous relationship with Lynette Yi.

However, Chapman and his current wife Jamie do not have any children together yet.