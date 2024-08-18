Len Goodman’s Net Worth

Len Goodman, a celebrated ballroom dancer, dance coach, and television personality, left an indelible mark on the world of dance and entertainment. At the time of his passing on April 22, 2023, Len Goodman had a net worth of $18 million. He gained widespread recognition as the head judge on the popular dance competition shows “Strictly Come Dancing” in the UK and its American counterpart, “Dancing with the Stars.” In addition to his television work, Goodman ran a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent, England, and hosted several television documentary series.

Len Goodman Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth April 25, 1944 Place of Birth Bethnal Green area of East London Nationality Brits Died April 22, 2023 Profession Dancer, Dance Coach, and Television Personality

Net Worth of Len Goodman

Len Goodman net worth of $18 million reflected his successful career as a professional dancer, television personality, and dance coach. His earnings were bolstered by his roles on two of the world’s most-watched dance competition shows, as well as his numerous television appearances and business ventures.

Early Life

Len Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in the Bethnal Green area of East London, England. When he was six years old, his family relocated to the Blackfen area of London. Goodman attended Westwood Secondary Modern School in Falconwood, where he was an active member of the school cricket team.

Len Goodman Career

Unlike many professional dancers who begin training in their early childhood, Len Goodman started dancing at the relatively late age of 19. His foray into dance was sparked by a doctor’s recommendation to use dance as a therapeutic activity to recover from a foot injury.

Also Read: Larry Flynt’s Net Worth

What began as a remedy soon became a passion, and Goodman quickly rose to prominence in the world of competitive dance. He went on to win several titles, including the prestigious British Championships in his late 20s, after which he retired from competitive dancing.

“Strictly Come Dancing”

In 2004, Len Goodman embarked on a new chapter in his career by becoming the head judge on the BBC reality dance competition show “Strictly Come Dancing.” The show paired celebrities with professional dancers to compete in ballroom and Latin dance styles, with Goodman providing expert critiques and scores. During his time on the show, Goodman shared the judging panel with notable figures such as Arlene Phillips, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Darcey Bussell. Goodman served as head judge until 2016, making his final appearance on the Christmas Day special that year. He was succeeded by Shirley Ballas in 2017.

“Dancing with the Stars”

Following the success of “Strictly Come Dancing,” Len Goodman was tapped to serve as the head judge on its American adaptation, “Dancing with the Stars,” starting in 2005. Over the years, Goodman became a beloved fixture on the show, known for his sharp critiques and deep knowledge of dance. He judged alongside fellow “Strictly Come Dancing” alum Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, with Derek Hough and Julianne Hough joining the panel for several seasons. Although Goodman took brief breaks during seasons 21 and 29, he continued to contribute to the show through educational segments on dance styles.

Further Television Career

Beyond his roles on “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Dancing with the Stars,” Len Goodman made numerous appearances on television. In 2006, he showcased his versatility by winning an all-singing, all-dancing edition of the game show “The Weakest Link.” Goodman also became a prominent figure in British television documentaries. In 2012, he hosted the three-part BBC documentary series “Titanic with Len Goodman,” which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Titanic’s ill-fated voyage. In the series, Goodman interviewed descendants of Titanic survivors and visited historically significant sites in the UK.

In 2013, Goodman hosted the BBC specials “Len Goodman’s Dance Band Days” and “Len Goodman’s Perfect Christmas,” and co-hosted the three-part series “Dancing Cheek to Cheek” with historian Lucy Worsley. The following year, he participated in the ITV documentary “Secrets from the Clink” and began hosting the BBC series “Holiday of My Lifetime,” where he and various celebrities revisited their favorite holiday spots in the UK. Goodman also co-hosted the documentary series “Len and Ainsley’s Big Food Adventure” with chef Ainsley Harriott and hosted an episode of the “Perspectives” documentary series titled “For the Love of Fred Astaire.”

In 2017, Goodman hosted the family game show “Len Goodman’s Partners in Rhyme,” adding yet another television credit to his diverse portfolio. Over the years, he also appeared on shows like “Football Focus” and “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Radio Appearances

In addition to his television work, Len Goodman occasionally appeared on the radio. Between 2013 and 2018, he filled in for host Paul O’Grady on BBC Radio 2’s Sunday afternoon music show. Later, in 2021, Goodman hosted several Bank Holiday specials on Boom Radio, showcasing his enduring popularity with audiences.

Len Goodman Health

Len Goodman faced several health challenges during his life. In early 2009, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent successful treatment in London. In 2020, he had minor surgery to remove a facial melanoma.

Len Goodman Relationships

On a personal level, Goodman was married twice. He first married Cherry Kingston in 1972, but the couple divorced in 1987. Goodman later had a long-term relationship with a woman named Lesley, with whom he had a son named John. After their separation, John lived with his mother. In 2012, Goodman married his second wife, Sue Barrett, a dance teacher he had been dating for over a decade.

Goodman was an avid fan of the Premier League football club West Ham United and had a deep love for cricket, even participating in a celebrity cricket match in 2009.