Leon Draisaitl Siblings: Get to Know Kim Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl, born in Cologne, Germany, on October 27, 1995, is a prominent figure in professional ice hockey.

Following in his father’s footsteps, who played for the Kölner Haie and represented Germany in the Olympics, Draisaitl began his career playing for various youth teams in Germany.

His exceptional performance led him to be drafted second overall in the 2012 CHL Import Draft by the Prince Albert Raiders.

Later, the Edmonton Oilers selected him third overall in the 2014 NHL entry draft, recognizing his immense talent and potential.

Draisaitl has since become one of the NHL’s top players, currently serving as an alternate captain for the Oilers having achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Leon has one sibling, a sister named Kim Draisaitl.

While Leon is a well-known public figure due to his hockey career, his sister Kim generally maintains a more private life.

Career

Draisaitl’s journey in the NHL began when the Edmonton Oilers drafted him third overall in 2014.

After spending time with the Prince Albert Raiders and experiencing brief assignments to both the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL and the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, the Oilers aimed to ensure he was fully prepared for the NHL.

His early years involved finding his footing and experimenting with different positions and linemates.

While flashes of brilliance were evident, consistent NHL production took time.

Also Read: Alexander Ovechkin Siblings: Meet Sergei and Mikhail

The 2016-17 season marked a major turning point in Draisaitl’s career.

He emerged as a key offensive force for the Oilers, becoming the first Oiler since 1990 to have six straight multi-point games, a significant factor in the team ending their decade-long playoff drought.

This period also saw the development of his exceptional chemistry with Connor McDavid, forming one of the most dynamic duos in the NHL.

He consistently ranked among the league’s top scorers, proving his ability to both score goals and set up plays.

Draisaitl’s individual achievements include winning the Art Ross Trophy in 2019-20 as the league’s leading scorer, earning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, and receiving the Ted Lindsay Award, voted on by his peers, as the most outstanding player.

He recorded his 500th NHL assist in 2024, further demonstrating his playmaking skills and career longevity.

Serving as an alternate captain, Draisaitl’s leadership is valued both on and off the ice.

His eight-year, $112 million contract extension in 2024 underscores the Oilers’ belief in him as a cornerstone of their franchise.

Accolades

Draisaitl has garnered significant recognition throughout his NHL career, highlighted by a historic 2020 season.

In that year, he became the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer, accumulating an impressive 110 points with 43 goals and 67 assists.

He was simultaneously honored with the Hart Memorial Trophy, recognizing him as the league’s most valuable player, and the Ted Lindsay Award, a testament to his outstanding play as voted by the NHL Players’ Association.

Draisaitl stands as only the fourth Oiler to win the Hart Trophy, joining the ranks of hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Connor McDavid.

His remarkable performance is further underscored by reaching 900 career points in just 751 games, establishing him as the fifth-fastest European player to achieve this milestone.