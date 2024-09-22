LeSean McCoy Net Worth

LeSean McCoy, a retired American football running back, has a net worth of $14 million. Throughout his 12-year career in the NFL, McCoy played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and was named First-Team All-Pro twice. McCoy also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2011 and in rushing yards in 2013.

Early Life

LeSean Kamel McCoy was born on July 12, 1988, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to parents Ron and Daphne McCoy. Nicknamed “Shady” by his mother due to his frequent mood swings, McCoy attended Bishop McDevitt High School, where he excelled in football. During his high school career, he earned numerous accolades, including the Associated Press Class AAAA Player of the Year and Offensive MVP of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Conference.

After high school, McCoy initially committed to the University of Miami but faced academic issues and suffered a broken ankle. This led him to attend Milford Academy in New York for a year before moving on to the University of Pittsburgh.

College Career

At the University of Pittsburgh, McCoy quickly established himself as a top running back. During his freshman year, he rushed for 1,328 yards, ranking third in the Big East Conference. His sophomore year was even more successful, highlighted by a career-best 183 rushing yards in a game against West Virginia. He finished the season with 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. McCoy chose to forgo his final two years of college and declared for the 2009 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 2009 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected McCoy in the second round with the 53rd overall pick. He quickly made an impact during his rookie season, setting the Eagles’ rookie rushing record with 606 yards. By 2011, McCoy had broken the franchise’s single-season touchdown and rushing touchdown records, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and being named First-Team All-Pro.

McCoy signed a five-year contract extension with the Eagles in 2012 and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher in 2014, with 6,792 rushing yards.

Buffalo Bills

In 2015, the Eagles traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills, where he signed a new five-year, $40 million contract. During his first three seasons in Buffalo, McCoy made the Pro Bowl each year and helped end the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought. He also joined the elite group of NFL running backs with over 10,000 career rushing yards. However, a challenging 2018 season led to his release by the Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs

McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Though used sparingly throughout the season, he won his first Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs triumphed in Super Bowl LIV. By the end of the 2010s, McCoy had recorded 10,434 rushing yards, making him the NFL’s leading rusher for the decade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2020, McCoy signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite limited playing time, he secured his second Super Bowl ring when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. In October 2021, McCoy officially announced his retirement from the NFL, concluding a stellar 12-year career.

LeSean McCoy Salary

LeSean McCoy’s career earnings reflect his on-field success. His first contract with the Eagles was a four-year deal worth $3.47 million, followed by a five-year, $45 million extension in 2012. After being traded to the Bills, he signed another five-year, $40 million contract. His one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019 was valued at $3 million, and his contract with the Buccaneers in 2020 was worth $1.05 million.

Endorsements

In addition to his NFL earnings, McCoy has secured endorsement deals worth around $850,000 annually. He has partnered with brands like Bodyarmor SuperDrink, Shady Rays sunglasses, and Nike, which launched a sneaker series in his honor.

Personal Life

McCoy has two children and was in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Delicia Cordon. Their relationship ended, and in 2017, Cordon accused McCoy of assault. The legal matter was settled out of court. McCoy also owns real estate, including a $1.6 million home in Marlton, New Jersey, and a seven-bedroom mansion in South Florida.

