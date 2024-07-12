Lil Dicky Net Worth

Lil Dicky, born David Andrew Burd, is an American rapper and comedian with a net worth of $12 million. Initially gaining fame on YouTube, Lil Dicky transitioned his online success into a thriving career in the music industry, collaborating with artists like Fetty Wap and Snoop Dogg and starring in his own original series on FX.

Early Life

David Andrew Burd was born on March 15, 1988, in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 2010 and moved to San Francisco to work in the accounting department at the ad agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. His first foray into professional creative work came when he delivered a mandatory monthly progress report as a rap video. This unique approach led to his transfer to the agency’s creative department, where he wrote copy for various advertising campaigns, including those for the NBA.

Rap Career

Lil Dicky is best known for his music video “Ex-Boyfriend,” which went viral, amassing over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours. Although he entered the rap scene primarily as a stepping stone to pursue comedy and screenwriting, his comedic rap songs brought him significant fame. As of now, his YouTube channel boasts over eight million subscribers, with his videos garnering more than 2.3 billion views. His most popular video, “Freaky Friday” featuring Chris Brown, has over 600 million views.

Lil Dicky began working on his debut mixtape, “So Hard,” in 2011, completing it over two years while still employed at his advertising job. The debut single “Ex-Boyfriend” went viral in 2013, leading to a series called “Hump Days,” which included 15 videos and 32 songs. Running out of funds, he launched a successful Kickstarter campaign that exceeded its $70,000 goal, marking the start of the next phase of his career.

In 2014, he made his live performance debut in Philadelphia and signed with the CMSN talent agency. His debut studio album, “Professional Rapper,” was released in 2015, reaching #1 on the US Rap, US Indie, and US Comedy charts. The album’s singles “Save Dat Money” featuring Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan and “Professional Rapper” featuring Snoop Dogg also topped the US Comedy charts. In 2016, he signed an endorsement deal with Trojan, releasing the video “The Big Talk.”

In 2017, the music video for “Pillow Talking” became one of the top 50 most expensive music videos ever produced. That year, he also introduced his alter-ego “Brain” in the EP “I’m Brain.” In 2019, he released the single “Earth” in collaboration with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, featuring artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes. In March 2020, Lil Dicky starred in the FXX original series “Dave,” playing a fictionalized version of himself.

Personal Philosophy

Despite his success as a rapper, Lil Dicky views himself primarily as a comedian portraying a rapper. He aims to offer an alternative to the braggadocio prevalent in hip-hop, focusing on relatable themes. He cites influences such as J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, and Donald Glover (Childish Gambino).

Lil Dicky Quotes On Money

“You hear a lot of rap songs about spending money. I thought, wouldn’t it be funny to make a song about saving money because it’s ironic, but beyond irony, I genuinely have pride in saving money.”

“I’m a relatively cheap person who, to me, it’s not cool to overspend; it’s cool to get a great deal.”

Real Estate

In 2018, Lil Dicky purchased a cottage in Venice, California, for $2.5 million. The 2,162-square-foot home, surrounded by a white picket fence, sits on a small lot but offers ample living space. In December 2023, he bought an estate in Studio City, California, for $6.3 million. Previously owned by Kenny G, the property underwent a complete renovation before Lil Dicky’s purchase.

Lil Dicky’s net worth reflects his diverse talents and successful career spanning music, comedy, and television.

