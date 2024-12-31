Missing EABL Employee Lilian Nyambura Mbugua Found Alive at a Filling Station in Maragua

A 28 year old woman who was missing for almost a week was found alive at a filling station in Maragua, Muranga County.

Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi confirmed Tuesday Lilian Nyambura Mbugua who is the a brand manager with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) in Nairobi was found alive.

A member of the family said she was found at a filling station in Maragua Town, Murang’a early Tuesday December 31, some minutes past midnight.

She was taken to a nearby health centre, where health officials said she looked disturbed.

It is not clear what had happened to her and where was.

There were plans to transfer her to Nairobi for further medical attention.

Police said they will also talk to her as part of the probe into the incident.

This was a relief for the family and friends of Lilian who had been searching for her since December 23 when she went missing.

The family and friends of Lilian had been looking for her and had circulated posters seeking information on her whereabouts.

The matter has also been reported to police who were investigating the same.

Lilian had disappeared from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County two days to Christmas Day.

She had travelled to her mother’s home on Saturday, December 21, for the festivities where she went missing.

All was well and they even attended a church service together on Sunday, December 22, before returning home.

The family had a joyous breakfast and lunch together on Monday.

Then at about 5 pm, Lilian walked out of their compound in a gated community for what the family says seemed like an evening stroll.

“It seemed like she had just gone for an ordinary walk around the estate because she was still in her head scarf and slippers. Her mother was doing some house chores in the backyard,” George Njuguna, Lilian’s uncle told journalists.

On trying to reach Lilian on her two mobile phones, they found she had left both gadgets in the house before heading out. “Her car, its keys, laptop and keys to her Nairobi house were also in the family house, alongside all her identity documents,” added Njuguna.

The family waited for Lilian in vain and reported the matter to the nearby Gikono police post on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 24.

They also reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol, which on Saturday, December 28, reached out to say investigations had so far established Lilian made three phone calls on Saturday evening, two days before she went missing.