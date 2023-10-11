Lilian Nyawanda Redeployed to KRA Customs Department After Seven Months in Cold

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board Wednesday October 11 re-deployed Lilian Nyawanda as the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control (C&BC) Department.

The deployment follows her release by the Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning, where she had been deployed for the last seven months.

A statement from KRA said Nyawanda has a wealth of experience in customs administration, policy, and legislation.

“Ms Nyawanda’s re-deployment is in line with KRA’s strategy to implement initiatives that will maximize revenue mobilization. She will be instrumental in overseeing the department’s core business of trade facilitation, border control, and revenue mobilization,” said part of a statement by commissioner general Humphrey Wattanga dated October 11.

“I call on all staff to accord Ms Nyawanda full support as she steers Customs & Border

Control Department.”

Nyawanda was among top KRA officials who were In February this year hounded out of office in changes.

Nyawanda had been appointed to the role in March 2021 in a double appointment that also saw Dr Edward Karanja appointed as the Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement.

Dr Terra Saidimu who was serving as the Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations, and David Kinuu (Corporate Support Services) were dropped and their fate is yet to be known so far.

Wattanga had earlier on named new chief managers in changes. At least 29 chief managers were affected.

In earlier changes, Rispah Simiyu was named the Commissioner Domestic Taxes Department (DTD).

Simiyu had acted as the acting CG from February 2023 to August 24, 2023 when Wattanga was named the new boss there.

The coming in of Wattanga prompted the new changes announced on September 7, 2023 officials said.

In the earlier changes, acting DTD commissioner David Mwangi was moved and named the Deputy Commissioner, Tax Dispute Resolution.

The Deputy Commissioner, Research and Knowledge Management Current Alex Mwangi was moved and named the acting Commissioner, Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management Department (SIRM).

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Tax Dispute Resolution Michael Kasingiu was named the Chief Manager, Independent Review of Objections in the changes.

Officials said more changes are expected to enhance operations at the agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...