Linda Hogan, a reality TV star, public speaker, and entrepreneur, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Best known as the ex-wife of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Linda gained widespread recognition through their reality TV show Hogan Knows Best and her subsequent public appearances.

Linda Hogan Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth August 24, 1959 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Reality TV Star, Public Speaker, and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Born Linda Marie Claridge on August 24, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, Linda was raised Catholic and is of American, Australian, British, and Irish descent. After graduating from Chatsworth High School in 1977, she briefly entered the public spotlight by winning an episode of the 1970s game show Match Game.

Linda Hogan Career

Linda’s career took off alongside her then-husband, Hulk Hogan, when she appeared on his 1995 album Hulk Rules, contributing backup vocals. However, her real fame came in 2005 with the VH1 reality TV show Hogan Knows Best. The show, which followed the Hogan family’s personal life, introduced Linda and her children, Brooke and Nick, to a wider audience.

After her reality TV success, Linda appeared in the 2005 documentary Vehicular Lunatics, which focused on street racing. In 2011, she published her memoir, Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, where she chronicled her life and marriage to Hulk Hogan. Linda also made appearances on other reality TV shows, including Bar Rescue in 2011.

In recent years, Linda has branched out into entrepreneurial ventures, splitting her time between California and Florida. She has launched skincare and clothing lines and operates an avocado farm in California called Sunny Girl Avocados.

Personal Life

Linda met Hulk Hogan (born Terry Bollea) in a Los Angeles restaurant, sparking a long-distance relationship that led to their marriage in 1983. The couple had two children: Brooke, born in 1988, and Nick, born in 1990. The Hogan family’s fame grew with the reality series Hogan Knows Best, which chronicled their family life until Linda filed for divorce in 2007.

The divorce was finalized in 2009, and shortly after, Linda made headlines for dating Charley Hill, who was 29 years her junior. Their relationship, which began when she was 48 and Hill was 19, ended in 2012. During this time, Linda also dealt with legal trouble, including a DUI arrest in Malibu in 2012, for which she pled guilty and was released after posting bail.

Despite these challenges, Linda has remained active in philanthropy, supporting animal rights causes and working with organizations like PETA and the Humane Society.

Divorce Settlement

Linda’s high-profile divorce from Hulk Hogan made waves due to the sizable settlement. After lengthy negotiations, Linda received 70% of the couple’s liquid assets and $3 million in real estate. She was also granted 40% of Hulk’s future business revenue. However, this did not include the $115 million judgment Hulk won in his lawsuit against Gawker Media, a ruling that significantly increased his wealth.

The divorce left Hulk near bankruptcy, as he admitted in a 2011 interview, while Linda walked away with $7.44 million from their joint bank accounts and several luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz, a Corvette, and a Cadillac Escalade.

Real Estate

Following her separation from Hulk Hogan, Linda moved to Los Angeles, renting a mansion in Holmby Hills for $18,000 per month. In 2010, she purchased a 23-acre estate in Simi Valley, California, for $3.5 million. The estate, named Villa di Montagna, featured a private lake, an infinity pool, and even space for a helicopter. Linda initially listed the property for sale at $5.5 million in 2015, but after several price reductions, she sold it for $3.5 million in 2018.

During her marriage to Hulk, the couple also invested in a waterfront property in Belleair, Florida. After demolishing the existing home, they built a 17,000-square-foot mansion, which they listed for $26 million in 2006. Due to the financial crisis, the property’s value plummeted, and Hulk eventually bought Linda out before selling it for $6.2 million in 2012.

