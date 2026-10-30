Linda Mwananchi unveils proposed leadership team, names Osotsi party chair

The Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) has unveiled its proposed national leadership structure, naming Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as chairperson and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as party leader.

The officials-designate were announced on Friday, October 30, 2026, during the official launch of the movement in Nairobi.

The proposed appointments, however, remain subject to approval by the National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for November 13, 2026.

Under the proposed structure, former Nairobi Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Faith Odhiambo and Patrick Makau have been named deputy party leaders, with a fourth position reserved for the Coast region.

Osotsi will be deputised by Reuben Ndolo, while the second vice-chairperson position has also been reserved for the Coast region.

Caroli Omondi has been proposed as Secretary General, with Pauline Njoroge named Deputy Secretary General. Richard Onyonka will serve as Treasurer, deputised by Abigael Gikonyo.

Carey Karani has been appointed Organising Secretary, with Wilberforce Oundo as his deputy.

The proposed secretariat also includes Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale as Secretary for Political Affairs and Campaigns, Fredah Onduso as Secretary for Youth Affairs and Francy Kadide as Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Other appointments include Jack Wamboka as Secretary for Public Policy and Economic Affairs, Dr Gilbert Shanga as Secretary for International Affairs and Dr Eunice Juma as Secretary for Diaspora Affairs.

Caroline Mayunzu has been named Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Barbara Malowa as Secretary of the National Elections Board and Torome Nalengoyo as Secretary for Minority Affairs.

Former Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been designated Chairperson of the Party Trustees and Head of the Presidential Campaign.

Natembeya will be deputised in the campaign role by Faith Odhiambo.

In a statement announcing the appointments, LMM Head of Communication Pauline Njoroge said the proposed officials would assume their respective positions subject to ratification by delegates at the November 13 convention.

The unveiling of the proposed leadership marks a key step in the movement’s efforts to establish its organisational structures following its official launch.

The convention is expected to provide the formal approval of the officials-designate and the proposed national leadership structure.