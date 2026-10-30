Kanja warns police commanders against tolerating political gangs ahead of 2027 elections

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has warned senior police commanders against tolerating criminal gangs and politically sponsored goons ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying officers who fail to contain the groups will face personal accountability.

Kanja said commanders would be held responsible for the presence and activities of criminal gangs in their areas of jurisdiction, warning that ineffective policing would be treated as negligence and attract disciplinary consequences.

He directed regional, formation and county commanders to intensify intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal networks before they become a major threat to electoral security.

“My directives on criminal gangs and goons have been very clear. I have reaffirmed that individual commanders must have zero tolerance to all forms of criminal gangs and goons,” Kanja said.

He added: “In an area where these politically motivated thugs are prevalent, and the responsible command is ineffective, the same will be treated as negligence on the part of the responsible senior officers.”

The Inspector-General was speaking on Friday at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, where he officially closed a two-day conference bringing together senior National Police Service commanders to assess security preparedness ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kanja said the country had already witnessed worrying trends involving security threats, inflammatory political rhetoric and ethnic incitement, warning that the police must strengthen security structures to guarantee a peaceful electoral process.

He said the service had developed an Election Preparedness Work Plan and a General Election Preparedness Matrix to guide security operations before, during and after the elections.

The plans, he noted, incorporate contributions from other stakeholders and would form the basis of coordinated security interventions in the coming months.

Kanja directed commanders to continuously map out electoral hotspots, sustain crackdowns on criminal gangs and address the proliferation of illicit alcohol and drugs, which he identified as potential triggers of violence.

He said the police must adopt proactive, intelligence-driven approaches rather than wait for criminal activities to escalate before responding.

The Inspector-General also called for enhanced training in public order management and anti-riot operations, saying proper preparation would minimise injuries among officers, prevent excessive use of force and reduce complaints against the police.

He tasked the Internal Affairs Directorate with sustaining sensitisation programmes on public order management and the appropriate handling of demonstrations and other public gatherings.

On police communication, Kanja urged regional, formation and county commanders to engage the media proactively and provide timely, factual information on security incidents.

He said silence from the police often created room for speculation and misinformation, undermining public confidence in the service.

“Why be quiet and allow misinformation, when you have the benefit of all the facts?” he posed.

He, however, warned that harassment of journalists by police officers would not be tolerated, directing commanders to ensure officers understood the importance of constructive relations with the media.

Kanja also raised concern over the rising number of road accidents, particularly along major highways, saying the police must intensify enforcement as the country approaches the festive season.

He called for more public awareness campaigns, vehicle inspections and strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of lives.

The Inspector-General further reminded officers that the National Police Service must remain politically neutral, accountable and professional throughout the electoral period.

He said commanders had a responsibility to ensure that officers under their supervision remained disciplined, operations were properly managed and policing decisions were guided by the rule of law rather than political interests.

“The National Police Service must remain apolitical and accountable at all times,” he said.

Kanja also praised cooperation among the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, urging the three formations to strengthen intelligence-sharing and joint operations.

He said the success of the service would depend on the ability of its different units to work together rather than operate in isolation.

The conference comes as security agencies step up preparations for the August 2027 General Election, with police leadership seeking to strengthen operational coordination, identify potential flashpoints and prevent politically motivated violence.