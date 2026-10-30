Police Recover Part of Cargo Stolen in Nairobi–Mombasa Highway Robbery

Police have recovered part of a consignment of assorted tyres and motor vehicle spare parts stolen after four suspected robbers hijacked an Isuzu lorry along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in the Ndara area.

The recovery followed a coordinated security operation involving officers from Maungu Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement, the DCI said officers intensified patrols across Izera Ranch and the Ndara area following the robbery.

The incident occurred at approximately 2am yesterday when a driver employed by Soucesteel Company was transporting assorted tyres from Nairobi to Mombasa in an Isuzu FRR lorry.

According to the driver, a white Toyota Probox approached from behind at high speed, overtook the lorry and suddenly braked, forcing him to slow down.

Four occupants then alighted from the vehicle and claimed the lorry had hit their car. They demanded to inspect the alleged damage.

However, what appeared to be a minor traffic incident quickly turned into a robbery when the suspects attacked the driver, bundled him into the lorry’s cabin and took control of the vehicle.

The suspects drove towards Mombasa before diverting onto a feeder road, where they abandoned the driver in a thicket and escaped with the lorry and its cargo.

They also reportedly stole the driver’s mobile phone, Sh6,000 in cash and assorted personal clothing.

The subsequent police operation led to the recovery of 44 assorted tyres of different sizes, 71 filters comprising air, cabin and oil filters, and two PLC gaskets.

The recovered items are believed to be part of the stolen consignment.

The driver was later escorted to Voi Police Station to assist with investigations as detectives pursue leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the robbery, trace the remaining stolen property and arrest those responsible.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved for their swift response and coordinated efforts.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting motorists, securing major transport corridors and combating criminal activities targeting road users.

Motorists, particularly those travelling at night, have been urged to remain vigilant, exercise caution when approached by suspicious motorists and promptly report suspicious encounters to the nearest police station.