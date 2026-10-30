James Matthews Siblings: Meet Nina, Michael and Spencer Matthews

James Spencer Matthews was born on 21 August 1975.

He is a British hedge fund manager, former professional racing driver, and the heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric.

He is the eldest son of David Matthews, a self-made businessman and hotelier who owns the luxury Eden Rock resort in St Barths and the 10,000-acre Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands, and Jane Matthews, a Zimbabwean-born artist.

In May 2017 he married Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales; the couple have three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

James Matthews has two full brothers and one older half-sister.

His younger brother is Spencer Matthews, a television personality best known for appearing on the reality series Made in Chelsea.

Another brother, Michael Matthews, died in 1999 at the age of 22 in a mountaineering accident on Mount Everest, hours after becoming the youngest Briton to reach the summit.

He also has an older half-sister, Nina Mackie, from his father’s earlier marriage.

Career

Matthews attended Uppingham School and chose not to pursue university, instead focusing first on motorsport. As a racing driver he competed in British Formula 3 and other series.

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In 1994, driving for Manor Motorsport, he won the British Formula Renault Championship with a record number of race victories and also claimed the Eurocup Formula Renault title the same year.

After stepping away from full-time racing he entered the financial sector in 1995, training as a trader at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg (later part of Goldman Sachs) and later working as a senior equity options trader.

In 2001 he co-founded Eden Rock Capital Management, named after his family’s hotel, and serves as its chief executive.

The firm has managed substantial assets over the years.

He has also been involved in the management of the Glen Affric estate and, more recently, has served on the board of Williams Grand Prix Engineering following its acquisition.

Accolades

In motorsport Matthews was recognised as the 1994 British Formula Renault champion and Eurocup Formula Renault champion.

The same year he received the Autosport British Club Driver of the Year award.

In business he has built a successful career as a hedge fund executive, establishing Eden Rock Capital Management as a notable Mayfair-based firm.

His appointment to the board of the historic Williams Formula One team further marked his standing in both finance and motorsport circles.

As heir to the Glen Affric estate he holds a recognised position within the Scottish landowning tradition.