Two Suspects Arrested Over Sh1 Million Gunpoint Robbery in Nandi

Detectives have arrested two men suspected of robbing a woman of Sh1 million at gunpoint in Chemobo Village, Aldai Constituency, Nandi County.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation in Mudete, Sabatia Sub-County, after the October 19, 2026 incident.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the robbery occurred at about 2:50 pm when the victim, accompanied by a friend, visited Co-operative Bank’s Mbale Branch and withdrew the money to purchase building materials.

After completing the transaction, the two boarded a matatu and alighted at Shamakhokho PSV stage, where they hired a motorcycle to continue their journey to Chemobo.

However, their journey was interrupted on a murram road near Erusui Girls Secondary School when a white Toyota Probox blocked their way.

Four men emerged from the vehicle, two of them armed with pistols, and attacked the victims before escaping with the money, which had been packed in a shopping bag.

The assailants also took another bag containing the victim’s National Identity Card, Co-operative Bank ATM card and an Itel mobile phone before driving off towards Serem Town.

Following the report, detectives launched investigations and deployed intelligence-led strategies to identify and track down the suspects.

The operation was conducted yesterday during the night by Serem-based detectives, led by the Officer in Charge of CRIB Western, DCI Hamisi, alongside officers from DCI Sabatia.

It resulted in the arrest of two suspects identified as Charles Alure Kutai, 54, and Hillary Akurumana, 34, in the Mudete area of Sabatia Sub-County.

A search at Charles Alure’s residence led to the recovery of several items suspected to be linked to criminal activities.

The items included two pocket phones, a handcuff, ten assorted mobile phones, several Safaricom and Airtel SIM cards, a penknife, a screwdriver and several cut-out motor vehicle registration number plates.

The DCI said the two men are also suspected of involvement in other similar robberies reported in the region.

Detectives are pursuing additional leads as investigations continue to establish the full extent of the suspects’ alleged activities and identify other accomplices who may still be at large.