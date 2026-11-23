The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has postponed its 95th graduation ceremony by a day, moving the event from Thursday, December 3, to Friday, December 4, 2026.

In a notice issued on Monday, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch said the ceremony would be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, starting at 8.00 a.m.

This year’s graduation theme is “Mashujaa wa Afya.”

The change has also affected the graduation rehearsal, which will now take place on Thursday, December 3, at 8.00 a.m. at the same venue. It was initially scheduled for Wednesday, December 2.

KMTC has also extended the deadline for graduands to collect their academic gowns from the college’s headquarters in Nairobi to Monday, November 30, 2026.

Graduands will be able to collect their certificates at KMTC Headquarters from Monday, December 7, to Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

Certificate collection will take place on weekdays between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., subject to the completion of the college’s clearance requirements.

Oluoch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the changes and urged graduands, parents and other participants to take note of the revised dates.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to your participation,” he said.