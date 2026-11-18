President William Ruto has announced that Kenya printed its national examination papers locally for the first time in 65 years, describing the development as a milestone in the country’s education sector.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto also praised the peaceful administration of this year’s national examinations, saying they were conducted without the tension and heavy security deployments witnessed in previous years.

“The examinations have been conducted in a calm and orderly atmosphere, free from the anxiety, tension and intimidating security deployments of the past. This is how it should be. Examinations are a normal part of learning, not a security operation or a matter of life and death. They should assess our children’s progress, not instil fear about their future,” Ruto said.

The President said the government’s allocation to education had increased from Sh521 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year to Sh784 billion in the current financial year.

He said the increased funding was intended to make education more accessible and affordable while improving the quality of learning in schools.

Ruto also warned against unauthorised charges imposed on parents, saying public education obligations should not be transferred to households.

He said government resources must reach schools promptly and be managed responsibly to ensure learners benefit from increased investment in the sector.

The President added that the government’s education policy was aimed at preparing children to acquire skills, secure employment and earn better incomes in the future.

Ruto said his administration had employed 100,000 teachers over the past four years and was preparing to recruit an additional 20,000.

He said the recruitment drive was intended to address teacher shortages, improve learning outcomes and reduce the financial burden on parents.

The President also highlighted investments in school infrastructure, revealing that the government had constructed 23,000 classrooms and was building and equipping 1,600 laboratories.

“We have built 23,000 classrooms and are constructing and equipping 1,600 laboratories. These facilities expand access to learning and reduce pressure on communities to finance essential school infrastructure,” he said.

Ruto said the investments were helping reduce the financial obligations placed on parents while improving access to essential learning facilities.