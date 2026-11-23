The Council of Governors (CoG) has rejected a directive by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga ordering the removal of Paybill numbers from county health facilities across the country.

The directive was reportedly based on the position that all Kenyans are covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) and should therefore access healthcare services without making direct payments to public facilities.

In a statement, CoG Chairperson Muthomi Njuki described the directive as unconstitutional and an interference with the powers of county governments to manage health facilities and oversee service delivery.

Njuki argued that the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, give county governments the responsibility to manage county health facilities, including determining applicable fees and charges.

“The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health has no supervisory and, or authority over County Government entities. The PS cannot continuously undermine the Accounting Officers, County Assemblies and Governors by assuming the prefect role over 47 constitutionally established County Governments,” the statement read.

The governors questioned the authority of the Ministry of Health to make billing decisions for county facilities, arguing that such decisions should respect the autonomy of devolved governments.

“When did the Ministry of Health start making billing decisions for County Governments and how was SHA enlisted as the enforcement agency? This undermines our constitutional design which envisages County Government autonomy,” Njuki said.

The council also challenged the assertion that all Kenyans are registered with SHA and fully covered for every healthcare service.

Njuki said registration with the authority does not automatically guarantee access to all medical services, particularly at specialised and tertiary hospitals.

He noted that SHA operates under defined benefit packages, tariffs and eligibility conditions, meaning some services are excluded from the approved packages.

These include services for patients who have exhausted their benefits and certain specialised interventions that may require alternative financing arrangements.

The governors further accused the Ministry of Health of failing to settle all outstanding SHA claims and address administrative and operational challenges delaying reimbursements to county health facilities.

They warned that delays in payments could undermine the ability of county hospitals to provide services if facilities are also prevented from recovering costs for treatments that are not fully covered by SHA.

Njuki also raised concerns over the new SHA e-contracting arrangements, saying some conditions could push public health facilities out of the scheme and force them to charge patients directly.

He questioned restrictions affecting access to certain services, including cancer treatment, arguing that such limitations could undermine efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Council directed managers of county health facilities to disregard what it described as unconstitutional declarations that threaten service delivery.

It argued that county governments could not be expected to provide services that are excluded from SHA’s benefit packages, attract co-payments, are inadequately reimbursed or have their claims rejected without being allowed lawful mechanisms to recover costs.

The governors urged the Principal Secretary to stop making broad public declarations suggesting that SHA covers every Kenyan and every healthcare need.

They called for matters affecting county health facilities to be handled through consultation and established intergovernmental structures rather than unilateral directives.

Njuki said the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage must respect the Constitution, protect patients and safeguard the financial sustainability of healthcare services.

“Devolution is a constitutional obligation, not an administrative courtesy,” he said.