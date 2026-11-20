The Social Health Authority (SHA) has explained the Sh800,000 cancer treatment benefit, saying recent changes to treatment approvals are aimed at improving access to quality care and reducing the cost of oncology services.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the changes were introduced to align cancer treatment with national guidelines and standardise the pricing and reimbursement of cancer medicines and services.

In a notice, Mwangangi clarified that the legally approved cancer treatment benefit remains Sh800,000 under Legal Notice No. 56 of 2025 and Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026.

The benefit comprises Sh400,000 under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and another Sh400,000 under the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

She said the changes were necessary because hospitals previously charged different prices for similar cancer treatments, resulting in significant variations in the amount patients paid.

In some cases, patients exhausted their insurance benefits before completing their treatment because of the varying costs.

The revised system is intended to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment at standardised rates while making better use of the Sh800,000 oncology benefit.

Mwangangi said the revised cancer treatment arrangements were developed through consultations led by the Ministry of Health’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).

The consultations involved oncologists, pharmacists, nurses, public and private healthcare providers, as well as relevant professional associations.

The authority said the changes are intended to ensure cancer treatment approvals follow the National Cancer Treatment Guidelines and applicable approved tariffs.

Patients seeking oncology services must therefore meet the relevant treatment guidelines and eligibility requirements to access the benefit.

SHA clarified that treatments and services outside the approved benefits package are not automatically covered.

Where additional costs arise from services not covered by SHA, hospitals must explain the charges to patients before providing the services.

“Patients are advised that access to the oncology benefit is subject to the applicable treatment guidelines, approved tariffs and eligibility requirements. Treatments and services outside the approved benefits package are not automatically covered,” Mwangangi said.

The authority also cautioned healthcare providers against charging patients for services already covered and paid for by SHA.

Mwangangi said the authority remains committed to protecting patients from unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses.

“SHA remains committed to protecting patients from unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses. Patients should not be charged for services already covered and paid for by SHA,” she said.

She added that any additional charges must be clearly explained, justified and consistent with the applicable benefit rules.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the cost of cancer treatment and the ability of patients to complete treatment within their available insurance benefits.