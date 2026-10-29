Somali man convicted for fraudulently acquiring Kenyan passport

A Somali national was convicted by the JKIA Law Courts after pleading guilty to three counts relating to unlawful presence in Kenya and the fraudulent acquisition of Kenyan identity and passport documents.

Mohamud Mohammed Roble was arrested after detectives from Immigration and Citizen Services Investigations, took over the case from immigration officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Investigations established that Roble, a Somali national, had obtained Kenyan registration documents and subsequently secured a Kenyan passport through false declarations.

The evidence gathered led to his arraignment, where he pleaded guilty to all three counts.

The court fined him Sh370,000 in total, comprising Sh150,000 for unlawfully being present in Kenya, Sh150,000 for making a false declaration to obtain a Kenyan passport, and Sh70,000 for knowingly presenting an identity card containing false entries with intent to deceive.

The sentences provided for imprisonment in default of payment of the respective fines.

The court further ordered that, upon payment of the fines, Roble be repatriated to Somalia.

His fraudulently obtained Kenyan passport was ordered to be surrendered to the Director General of Immigration Services for destruction.

The DCI said it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of Kenya’s identity and travel documents, working with relevant agencies to detect and prosecute individuals who seek to circumvent the law through fraudulent documentation.

Such cases where foreigners fraudulently get Kenyan identification documents are on the rise amid efforts to address the menace.