Pippa Middleton Siblings: Meet James Middleton and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Philippa Charlotte Matthews, known as Pippa Middleton, was born on 6 September 1983 in Reading, Berkshire, England.

She is a British socialite, author and columnist, best known as the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

She is the second of three children of Michael Middleton, a former British Airways flight dispatcher, and Carole Middleton, a former flight attendant who founded the party supplies company Party Pieces.

Raised primarily in Bucklebury, Berkshire, she attended Marlborough College on a sports scholarship before graduating with a degree in English literature from the University of Edinburgh.

In 2017 she married James Matthews, a hedge fund manager and heir to the Glen Affric estate; the couple have three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pippa has one older sister and one younger brother.

Her elder sister is Catherine, Princess of Wales (born 1982), who married Prince William and is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her younger brother is James Middleton (born 1987), an entrepreneur known for businesses including cake kits and mental health advocacy.

The three siblings grew up closely in Berkshire and have maintained strong family ties, appearing together at major events including royal weddings and the coronation of King Charles III.

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Career

After university Pippa Middleton worked briefly in public relations promoting luxury products and then in events management with the London firm Table Talk, which organised corporate parties.

She later contributed to the family business Party Pieces, including editing its web magazine.

In 2012 she published the party-planning book Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends.

She followed this with the 2016 cookbook Heartfelt: Over 100 Quick and Easy Recipes for a Healthy Heart, linked to her work with the British Heart Foundation.

She has written columns for Vanity Fair and The Sunday Telegraph, and has remained active in sports, competing in events such as triathlons, ski races and swim-runs.

She later completed a master’s degree in physical education, sport and physical literacy from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Accolades

Middleton gained widespread international attention as maid of honour at her sister’s 2011 wedding to Prince William, an appearance that significantly raised her public profile.

In 2012 Time magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

She has served as an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation since 2014, supporting heart health awareness and fundraising.

Her books and journalistic work further established her as a recognised writer on lifestyle, entertaining and healthy living topics.