Court orders police to produce Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya ‘dead or alive’

The High Court Friday ordered the Inspector General of Police and other police authorities to produce before the court a Tanzanian Opposition Activist, Twaha Mwaipaya, either alive or dead, as questions emerge over his arrest and detention.

The activist is missing after his abduction in Kamulu, Nairobi.

Justice Alexander Muteti has directed the Inspector General of Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Officer Commanding Ruai Police Station to produce Mwaipaya before the court on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 11 am.

The three respondents have also been ordered to produce the original detention warrant and show cause why Mwaipaya should not be immediately released from custody.

The orders were issued after Vocal Africa, acting on behalf of Mwaipaya, moved to court under a Chamber Summons dated October 27, 2026.

Justice Muteti certified the application as urgent and further summoned Douglas Kanja Kirocho and Amin Mohamed Ibrahim to appear before the court or through their advocates and explain why Mwaipaya was arrested and detained.

The respondents and interested parties have been directed to file and serve their responses by 9 am on Monday.

The court will then mention the matter at 11 am on Monday for further directions and orders.

Mwaipaya, also a youth mobilization leader, was reportedly abducted in Kenya on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The alleged abduction occurred in the Kamulu area in Machakos County.

It was established that Mwaipaya, who serves as the national mobilization coordinator for the youth wing of Tanzania’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, was abducted while travelling in a taxi.