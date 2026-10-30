DCI Explains Arrest of Farmhand in Kajiado Woman’s Murder Probe

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has explained why a farmhand who reported the recovery of a woman’s body from a shallow grave in Isinya, Kajiado County, was arrested alongside her husband.

The clarification follows the recovery of the body of 34-year-old Farida Peter Sangka from a shallow grave at a farm in Entarakuet, Isinya.

In a statement, the DCI said preliminary investigations had established that Ndayishimiye Deo, a Burundian national employed as a farmhand by the deceased’s husband, Shon David Rabassa Kioko, helped bury her body after being instructed to do so by his employer.

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Kioko reportedly summoned Deo and instructed him to assist in burying his wife’s body.

Deo complied and helped bury the body before returning to his residence, as he did not live at his employer’s premises.

Three days later, on Tuesday, October 27, Kioko went to Isinya Police Station accompanied by his son and reported his wife missing. He also presented her photograph to the police.

Meanwhile, Deo had confided in a friend about what had happened. The friend, who has since recorded a statement with detectives, advised him to report the matter to the police.

Acting on the advice, Deo reported the incident at Kiserian Police Station on Wednesday, October 28. His report prompted police action that led to the discovery and recovery of Farida’s body from the shallow grave.

The DCI said that although Deo’s decision to report the incident brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement, it did not absolve him of responsibility for his alleged role in concealing the body.

Consequently, both Deo and Kioko remain in custody as detectives continue investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding Farida’s death.

“The DCI wishes to emphasise that reporting crime is a civic responsibility and a critical pillar in the fight against crime. However, where investigations establish that a person reporting an offence also participated in its commission or concealment, that person’s involvement must equally be subjected to due process of the law,” the DCI said.