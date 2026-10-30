Carole Middleton Siblings: Get to Know Gary Christopher Goldsmith

Carole Elizabeth Middleton, born Carole Elizabeth Goldsmith on 31 January 1955 in Perivale, London, is an English businesswoman best known as the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as Philippa Matthews and James Middleton.

She grew up in Southall after early years in council housing in Ealing, the daughter of Ronald Goldsmith, a craftsman decorator and builder, and Dorothy Goldsmith, who worked as a part-time sales assistant in a jewellery shop.

Educated at Featherstone High School, she left school at 16 before returning to complete four A-levels.

She later married Michael Middleton in 1980 and the family has long resided at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.

As grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, she has become a prominent figure connected to the British royal family through her daughter’s marriage to Prince William.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Carole has one sibling, her younger brother Gary Christopher Goldsmith, born on 29 April 1965 in Ealing, London.

Gary is a businessman and entrepreneur who built a successful career in IT recruitment, at one point selling interests in related firms and becoming a multi-millionaire.

He is the maternal uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Philippa Matthews and James Middleton.

Gary has appeared in the public eye at family events including the weddings of his nieces and more recently as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, where he was the first housemate evicted.

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Career

Middleton began her working life after school with a role as a shop assistant at John Lewis.

She then joined British Airways, initially as a secretary before transferring to ground crew and working as a flight attendant.

It was during her time at the airline that she met her future husband, Michael Middleton, who worked as a flight dispatcher.

In 1987, the same year her son James was born, she founded Party Pieces, a mail-order company specialising in party supplies, decorations and party bags.

The business started modestly at her kitchen table with local leaflet distribution and grew steadily.

Michael left British Airways in 1989 to join her full-time in the venture.

By the mid-1990s the company had expanded sufficiently to move its headquarters to farm buildings at Ashampstead Common.

Party Pieces achieved significant commercial success over the decades, enabling the family to support private education for their children and contributing to their reported multi-millionaire status.

The business later faced challenges, including during the pandemic period, and was sold in 2023 after entering administration.

Accolades

Middleton has not been widely associated with formal awards or official honours in public records.

Her recognition stems largely from her entrepreneurial achievement in building Party Pieces from a kitchen-table operation into a well-known mail-order enterprise, as well as from her steady public role as a supportive mother and grandmother within the extended royal circle.

She has been praised in media commentary for her organisational skills, resilience and discretion, particularly during family challenges such as her daughter’s health difficulties in 2024, when she provided practical and emotional support.