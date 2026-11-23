Alan Richard Michaels, known professionally as Al Michaels, is an American television sportscaster born on November 12, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest play-by-play announcers in sports history, he has covered major events across football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and the Olympics for more than five decades.

Michaels is best remembered for his iconic call of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” and for his long tenure as the voice of primetime NFL games.

He continues to work as the play-by-play announcer for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Al Michaels is the eldest of three children.

He has a younger brother, David Michaels, who has worked in television production and behind the camera in the sports and entertainment industry, and a younger sister, Susan Michaels.

The siblings grew up in a sports-oriented household in Brooklyn before the family relocated to Los Angeles in 1958.

David has occasionally shared family stories about their upbringing and their parents’ influence on Al’s career path.

Career

Michaels began his broadcasting career after graduating from Arizona State University, first working in Hawaii calling minor-league baseball and university sports.

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He later became the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds and then the San Francisco Giants.

Joining ABC Sports in the mid-1970s, he covered a wide range of events, including the famous 1980 Olympic hockey game between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In 1986 he took over as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football, a role he held for two decades.

In 2006 he moved to NBC for Sunday Night Football, and in 2022 he joined Amazon for Thursday Night Football.

Over his career he has also called World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, and multiple Olympic Games.

Accolades

Michaels has received numerous major honors. He is a multiple-time winner of the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play.

In 2013 he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and in 2021 he was named the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He has been inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame, and he holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michaels is the only broadcaster to have called championships in all four major American professional sports, and he has been named National Sportscaster of the Year multiple times.