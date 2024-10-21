Kenya offers an array of exciting and engaging activities for kids, ensuring that families can enjoy quality time together while exploring the country’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and modern entertainment spots. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, educational experiences, or just some fun, Kenya has something for children of all ages. Below is a detailed list of kid-friendly activities in Kenya that will make your family outings memorable.

Location: Nairobi

Nairobi National Park, located just outside the city, provides a chance for kids to get close to wildlife. The park is home to lions, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, and other animals in their natural habitats.

The park offers game drives that allow kids to experience wildlife up close, making it a perfect place to introduce them to Kenya’s rich biodiversity. The proximity to Nairobi makes it a convenient day trip.

David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust – Elephant Orphanage

Location: Nairobi

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a sanctuary for orphaned elephants. Kids can learn about elephant conservation and get the chance to see baby elephants being fed and playing in the mud.

The orphanage offers a hands-on, educational experience for children to learn about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting endangered species.

Giraffe Centre

Location: Nairobi

The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi is dedicated to the conservation of the endangered Rothschild giraffe. Visitors can feed the giraffes from raised platforms, providing a close and safe interaction.

Feeding giraffes is a thrilling experience for kids, and the educational talks about wildlife conservation are both informative and engaging for young minds.

Karura Forest

Location: Nairobi

Karura Forest offers a peaceful escape within Nairobi, with nature trails, picnic sites, and rivers. Families can enjoy walking, cycling, or even horse riding in this serene forest.

The forest provides a safe environment for kids to explore nature, ride bikes, and spot monkeys and birds. It’s a perfect spot for picnics and outdoor family bonding.

Mamba Village

Location: Mombasa and Nairobi

Mamba Village is a crocodile farm where kids can see and learn about these fascinating reptiles. The park also features horseback riding, camel rides, and a playground.

Kids will love the thrill of seeing crocodiles and other animals up close. The additional activities like camel rides and playgrounds make it a fun day out for the whole family.

Ostrich Farm at Maasai Ostrich Resort

Location: Kajiado

Maasai Ostrich Resort offers families the chance to see and ride ostriches. The farm provides guided tours, and kids can learn about the life cycle and habits of these fascinating birds.

Kids can enjoy the rare experience of riding an ostrich and learning about these unique animals in a safe and controlled environment.

Paradise Lost

Location: Kiambu, near Nairobi

Paradise Lost is a scenic park that features ancient caves, a waterfall, boat rides, horse rides, and playgrounds. It’s an ideal spot for a day trip filled with adventure and exploration.

Kids can explore caves, enjoy boat rides on the lake, and have fun at the playground, making it an exciting and diverse adventure spot.

KWS Safari Walk

Location: Nairobi

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Safari Walk offers a unique educational experience where kids can walk along raised platforms and observe animals in their natural habitats.

The Safari Walk is both fun and educational, with kids learning about different animal species while enjoying a safe walking adventure.

Nairobi Railway Museum

Location: Nairobi

The Nairobi Railway Museum showcases Kenya’s rich history in the development of the railway. Children can explore old train carriages and learn about the historical significance of the railway in Kenya.

Kids who love trains will find the museum fascinating, as they can walk through old train cars and learn about Kenya’s transportation history in an interactive environment.

Diani Beach

Location: Kwale County

Diani Beach is one of Kenya’s most beautiful beaches, known for its white sands and clear waters. Families can engage in a variety of water sports, including snorkeling, swimming, and paddle boarding.

With calm waters and plenty of space to play, Diani Beach is a perfect place for kids to enjoy the ocean, build sandcastles, and have fun in the sun.

Ngong Hills

Location: Ngong

Ngong Hills provides a scenic hiking experience just outside Nairobi. The trails are relatively easy, and the panoramic views make it an exciting adventure for the whole family.

The fresh air, wide-open spaces, and opportunity to run and play make it an ideal outdoor activity for energetic kids. It’s also a great way to introduce them to hiking.

Kitengela Hot Glass

Location: Kitengela, Nairobi

Kitengela Hot Glass is a unique workshop where kids can watch artisans create beautiful glass sculptures and even try their hand at glass-blowing.

Kids will love seeing how glass is transformed into art. The hands-on workshops allow them to unleash their creativity and create their own pieces of art.

Nairobi Arboretum

Location: Nairobi

Nairobi Arboretum is a green space perfect for picnics, nature walks, and exploring various plant species. It’s a relaxing spot for families looking for a peaceful outdoor experience.

The open spaces are ideal for running, playing, and picnicking. Kids can also learn about different trees and plant species as they explore the beautiful gardens.

Kazuri Beads

Location: Nairobi

Kazuri Beads is a pottery and bead-making workshop where kids can watch artisans at work and even participate in making their own beads and jewelry.

The interactive workshops allow kids to create their own colorful beads, offering a fun and educational hands-on activity.

Bomas of Kenya

Location: Nairobi

Bomas of Kenya is a cultural center where kids can learn about Kenya’s diverse cultures through traditional music, dances, and performances. The center also features a replica of traditional homesteads from various Kenyan communities.

Kids will enjoy the lively traditional dances and exploring the homesteads. It’s a great way to introduce children to Kenya’s rich cultural heritage in an engaging and entertaining way.

