Africa, the second-largest and second-most-populous continent on Earth, is a land of immense diversity, both in terms of geography and cultures. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, it is home to 54 internationally recognized sovereign countries, each with its unique history, culture, and political landscape. Below is a full list of African Countries.
List of African Countries
- Algeria
- Capital: Algiers
- Population: 45 million
- Area: 2.38 million km²
- Official Language: Arabic
- Currency: Algerian dinar (DZD) Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area and is known for its rich history, from ancient civilizations to its struggle for independence from France.
- Angola
- Capital: Luanda
- Population: 34 million
- Area: 1.25 million km²
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Currency: Kwanza (AOA) Angola is known for its vast oil reserves and has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, despite a long history of civil war.
- Benin
- Capital: Porto-Novo
- Population: 13 million
- Area: 112,622 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Benin is a small West African country with a rich history, especially known for its ancient Kingdom of Dahomey and its vibrant Voodoo culture.
- Botswana
- Capital: Gaborone
- Population: 2.4 million
- Area: 581,730 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Pula (BWP) Botswana is renowned for its stable democracy and is one of the most successful countries in terms of wildlife conservation.
- Burkina Faso
- Capital: Ouagadougou
- Population: 23 million
- Area: 272,967 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa with a rich cultural heritage but has faced political instability in recent years.
- Burundi
- Capital: Gitega
- Population: 13 million
- Area: 27,834 km²
- Official Language: Kirundi, French, English
- Currency: Burundian franc (BIF) Burundi is one of Africa’s smallest and most densely populated countries, located in the Great Lakes region.
- Cabo Verde
- Capital: Praia
- Population: 590,000
- Area: 4,033 km²
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Currency: Cape Verdean escudo (CVE) Cabo Verde is an island country in the Atlantic Ocean, known for its Creole Portuguese-African culture and vibrant music scene.
- Cameroon
- Capital: Yaoundé
- Population: 28 million
- Area: 475,442 km²
- Official Language: French, English
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Cameroon is often described as “Africa in miniature” due to its geographical diversity, encompassing rainforests, deserts, and mountains.
- Central African Republic (CAR)
- Capital: Bangui
- Population: 5 million
- Area: 622,984 km²
- Official Language: French, Sango
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) CAR is a landlocked country known for its biodiversity, including large populations of gorillas and elephants.
- Chad
- Capital: N’Djamena
- Population: 18 million
- Area: 1.28 million km²
- Official Language: French, Arabic
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Chad is a large, landlocked country with diverse ethnic groups and vast desert landscapes.
- Comoros
- Capital: Moroni
- Population: 850,000
- Area: 2,235 km²
- Official Language: Comorian, Arabic, French
- Currency: Comorian franc (KMF) Comoros is a volcanic island nation located off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.
- Congo, Democratic Republic of the (DRC)
- Capital: Kinshasa
- Population: 102 million
- Area: 2.34 million km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: Congolese franc (CDF) DRC is the second-largest country in Africa by area and is known for its vast natural resources and rainforests.
- Congo, Republic of the
- Capital: Brazzaville
- Population: 5.5 million
- Area: 342,000 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) The Republic of the Congo is located in Central Africa and is rich in oil, which drives its economy.
- Djibouti
- Capital: Djibouti City
- Population: 1 million
- Area: 23,200 km²
- Official Language: French, Arabic
- Currency: Djiboutian franc (DJF) Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads between Africa and the Middle East and serves as a key maritime trade hub.
- Egypt
- Capital: Cairo
- Population: 109 million
- Area: 1.01 million km²
- Official Language: Arabic
- Currency: Egyptian pound (EGP) Egypt is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, famous for its ancient monuments, including the Pyramids and the Sphinx.
- Equatorial Guinea
- Capital: Malabo (administrative), Oyala (future capital)
- Population: 1.5 million
- Area: 28,051 km²
- Official Language: Spanish, French, Portuguese
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest countries in Africa and is rich in oil reserves.
- Eritrea
- Capital: Asmara
- Population: 6 million
- Area: 117,600 km²
- Official Language: Tigrinya, Arabic
- Currency: Nakfa (ERN) Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa and gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year war.
- Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
- Capital: Mbabane (administrative), Lobamba (legislative)
- Population: 1.2 million
- Area: 17,364 km²
- Official Language: Swazi, English
- Currency: Lilangeni (SZL), South African rand (ZAR) Eswatini is a small, landlocked monarchy known for its traditional culture and festivals.
- Ethiopia
- Capital: Addis Ababa
- Population: 126 million
- Area: 1.1 million km²
- Official Language: Amharic
- Currency: Ethiopian birr (ETB) Ethiopia is Africa’s second-most populous country and has a rich history dating back to ancient times, with a distinct culture and alphabet.
- Gabon
- Capital: Libreville
- Population: 2.3 million
- Area: 267,668 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Gabon is known for its wealth of natural resources, particularly oil, and for its biodiversity.
- Gambia
- Capital: Banjul
- Population: 2.5 million
- Area: 11,295 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Dalasi (GMD) Gambia is the smallest country in mainland Africa, known for its scenic river and diverse wildlife.
- Ghana
- Capital: Accra
- Population: 33 million
- Area: 238,533 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Ghanaian cedi (GHS) Ghana is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and being the first African country to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957.
- Guinea
- Capital: Conakry
- Population: 14 million
- Area: 245,857 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: Guinean franc (GNF) Guinea is rich in natural resources, especially bauxite, and has a tropical climate.
- Guinea-Bissau
- Capital: Bissau
- Population: 2 million
- Area: 36,125 km²
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country known for its coastal areas and tropical forests.
- Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)
- Capital: Yamoussoukro (political), Abidjan (economic)
- Population: 27 million
- Area: 322,463 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Ivory Coast is one of the world’s largest producers of cocoa and has a growing economy.
- Kenya
- Capital: Nairobi
- Population: 55 million
- Area: 580,367 km²
- Official Language: English, Swahili
- Currency: Kenyan shilling (KES) Kenya is an East African country famous for its wildlife, diverse cultures, and being a regional economic hub.
- Lesotho
- Capital: Maseru
- Population: 2.2 million
- Area: 30,355 km²
- Official Language: English, Sesotho
- Currency: Loti (LSL), South African rand (ZAR) Lesotho is a landlocked kingdom in Southern Africa, entirely surrounded by South Africa, and is known for its mountainous terrain.
- Liberia
- Capital: Monrovia
- Population: 5.5 million
- Area: 111,369 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Liberian dollar (LRD) Liberia is Africa’s oldest republic, founded by freed American slaves in the 19th century, and has rich natural resources such as rubber and timber.
- Libya
- Capital: Tripoli
- Population: 7 million
- Area: 1.76 million km²
- Official Language: Arabic
- Currency: Libyan dinar (LYD) Libya is a North African country with vast oil reserves and a history marked by political unrest since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
- Madagascar
- Capital: Antananarivo
- Population: 30 million
- Area: 587,041 km²
- Official Language: Malagasy, French
- Currency: Malagasy ariary (MGA) Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, is known for its unique wildlife, rainforests, and biodiversity.
- Malawi
- Capital: Lilongwe
- Population: 21 million
- Area: 118,484 km²
- Official Language: English, Chichewa
- Currency: Malawian kwacha (MWK) Malawi, a landlocked country in Southeast Africa, is known as the “Warm Heart of Africa” for its friendly people and beautiful Lake Malawi.
- Mali
- Capital: Bamako
- Population: 24 million
- Area: 1.24 million km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Mali is known for its rich history, including the famous city of Timbuktu, and is one of the largest countries in West Africa.
- Mauritania
- Capital: Nouakchott
- Population: 4.8 million
- Area: 1.03 million km²
- Official Language: Arabic
- Currency: Ouguiya (MRU) Mauritania is a largely desert country in Northwest Africa and has a mix of Arab and Berber culture.
- Mauritius
- Capital: Port Louis
- Population: 1.3 million
- Area: 2,040 km²
- Official Language: English, French
- Currency: Mauritian rupee (MUR) Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and multicultural society.
- Morocco
- Capital: Rabat
- Population: 37 million
- Area: 710,850 km²
- Official Language: Arabic, Berber
- Currency: Moroccan dirham (MAD) Morocco is known for its diverse geography, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains, and its rich cultural heritage.
- Mozambique
- Capital: Maputo
- Population: 33 million
- Area: 801,590 km²
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Currency: Mozambican metical (MZN) Mozambique is located in Southeast Africa, known for its extensive coastline, rich natural resources, and Portuguese colonial influence.
- Namibia
- Capital: Windhoek
- Population: 2.6 million
- Area: 824,292 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Namibian dollar (NAD), South African rand (ZAR) Namibia is known for its vast deserts, including the Namib Desert, and its wildlife, particularly in Etosha National Park.
- Niger
- Capital: Niamey
- Population: 27 million
- Area: 1.27 million km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa with vast deserts and a predominantly rural population.
- Nigeria
- Capital: Abuja
- Population: 223 million
- Area: 923,768 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Nigerian naira (NGN) Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, known for its cultural diversity and booming entertainment industry.
- Rwanda
- Capital: Kigali
- Population: 14 million
- Area: 26,338 km²
- Official Language: Kinyarwanda, French, English
- Currency: Rwandan franc (RWF) Rwanda is a small, landlocked country known for its stunning landscapes and its recovery from the 1994 genocide.
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Capital: São Tomé
- Population: 230,000
- Area: 964 km²
- Official Language: Portuguese
- Currency: Dobra (STN) Sao Tome and Principe is a small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea known for its biodiversity and Portuguese colonial heritage.
- Senegal
- Capital: Dakar
- Population: 18 million
- Area: 196,722 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Senegal is known for its vibrant culture, including music and dance, and its political stability in West Africa.
- Seychelles
- Capital: Victoria
- Population: 100,000
- Area: 459 km²
- Official Language: English, French, Seychellois Creole
- Currency: Seychellois rupee (SCR) Seychelles is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and diverse wildlife.
- Sierra Leone
- Capital: Freetown
- Population: 8 million
- Area: 71,740 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) Sierra Leone is known for its diamond mines and for recovering from a brutal civil war in the 1990s.
- Somalia
- Capital: Mogadishu
- Population: 18 million
- Area: 637,657 km²
- Official Language: Somali, Arabic
- Currency: Somali shilling (SOS) Somalia is located in the Horn of Africa and has been affected by civil conflict but is known for its rich history and strategic location.
- South Africa
- Capital: Pretoria (administrative), Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative)
- Population: 61 million
- Area: 1.22 million km²
- Official Language: 11 official languages, including English, Zulu, Xhosa
- Currency: South African rand (ZAR) South Africa is a diverse country with a complex history, known for its natural beauty, from Table Mountain to Kruger National Park.
- South Sudan
- Capital: Juba
- Population: 13 million
- Area: 619,745 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: South Sudanese pound (SSP) South Sudan is the world’s youngest country, gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, and has vast oil reserves.
- Sudan
- Capital: Khartoum
- Population: 48 million
- Area: 1.88 million km²
- Official Language: Arabic, English
- Currency: Sudanese pound (SDG) Sudan, once the largest country in Africa before South Sudan’s secession, has a rich history and ongoing political challenges.
- Tanzania
- Capital: Dodoma
- Population: 67 million
- Area: 947,303 km²
- Official Language: Swahili, English
- Currency: Tanzanian shilling (TZS) Tanzania is known for Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, and Zanzibar, and is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Africa.
- Togo
- Capital: Lomé
- Population: 9 million
- Area: 56,785 km²
- Official Language: French
- Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Togo is a small West African country known for its palm-lined beaches and hilltop villages.
- Tunisia
- Capital: Tunis
- Population: 12 million
- Area: 163,610 km²
- Official Language: Arabic
- Currency: Tunisian dinar (TND) Tunisia is a North African country known for its Mediterranean coastline and significant historical sites such as Carthage.
- Uganda
- Capital: Kampala
- Population: 49 million
- Area: 241,038 km²
- Official Language: English, Swahili
- Currency: Ugandan shilling (UGX) Uganda is known for its wildlife, including mountain gorillas, and its diverse cultures and languages.
- Zambia
- Capital: Lusaka
- Population: 20 million
- Area: 752,618 km²
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Zambian kwacha (ZMW) Zambia is home to Victoria Falls and has a resource-rich economy, particularly in copper mining.
- Zimbabwe
- Capital: Harare
- Population: 16 million
- Area: 390,757 km²
- Official Language: English, Shona, Ndebele
- Currency: Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) Zimbabwe is known for its stunning landscapes, including Victoria Falls, and its rich cultural heritage.
