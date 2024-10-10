Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Talk of Town

    List Of African Countries

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments11 Mins Read
    List Of African Countries

    Africa, the second-largest and second-most-populous continent on Earth, is a land of immense diversity, both in terms of geography and cultures. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, it is home to 54 internationally recognized sovereign countries, each with its unique history, culture, and political landscape. Below is a full list of African Countries.

    List of African Countries

    1. Algeria
    • Capital: Algiers
    • Population: 45 million
    • Area: 2.38 million km²
    • Official Language: Arabic
    • Currency: Algerian dinar (DZD) Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area and is known for its rich history, from ancient civilizations to its struggle for independence from France.
    1. Angola
    • Capital: Luanda
    • Population: 34 million
    • Area: 1.25 million km²
    • Official Language: Portuguese
    • Currency: Kwanza (AOA) Angola is known for its vast oil reserves and has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, despite a long history of civil war.
    1. Benin
    • Capital: Porto-Novo
    • Population: 13 million
    • Area: 112,622 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Benin is a small West African country with a rich history, especially known for its ancient Kingdom of Dahomey and its vibrant Voodoo culture.
    1. Botswana
    • Capital: Gaborone
    • Population: 2.4 million
    • Area: 581,730 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Pula (BWP) Botswana is renowned for its stable democracy and is one of the most successful countries in terms of wildlife conservation.
    1. Burkina Faso
    • Capital: Ouagadougou
    • Population: 23 million
    • Area: 272,967 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa with a rich cultural heritage but has faced political instability in recent years.
    1. Burundi
    • Capital: Gitega
    • Population: 13 million
    • Area: 27,834 km²
    • Official Language: Kirundi, French, English
    • Currency: Burundian franc (BIF) Burundi is one of Africa’s smallest and most densely populated countries, located in the Great Lakes region.
    1. Cabo Verde
    • Capital: Praia
    • Population: 590,000
    • Area: 4,033 km²
    • Official Language: Portuguese
    • Currency: Cape Verdean escudo (CVE) Cabo Verde is an island country in the Atlantic Ocean, known for its Creole Portuguese-African culture and vibrant music scene.
    1. Cameroon
    • Capital: Yaoundé
    • Population: 28 million
    • Area: 475,442 km²
    • Official Language: French, English
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Cameroon is often described as “Africa in miniature” due to its geographical diversity, encompassing rainforests, deserts, and mountains.
    1. Central African Republic (CAR)
    • Capital: Bangui
    • Population: 5 million
    • Area: 622,984 km²
    • Official Language: French, Sango
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) CAR is a landlocked country known for its biodiversity, including large populations of gorillas and elephants.
    1. Chad
    • Capital: N’Djamena
    • Population: 18 million
    • Area: 1.28 million km²
    • Official Language: French, Arabic
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Chad is a large, landlocked country with diverse ethnic groups and vast desert landscapes.
    1. Comoros
    • Capital: Moroni
    • Population: 850,000
    • Area: 2,235 km²
    • Official Language: Comorian, Arabic, French
    • Currency: Comorian franc (KMF) Comoros is a volcanic island nation located off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.
    1. Congo, Democratic Republic of the (DRC)
    • Capital: Kinshasa
    • Population: 102 million
    • Area: 2.34 million km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: Congolese franc (CDF) DRC is the second-largest country in Africa by area and is known for its vast natural resources and rainforests.
    1. Congo, Republic of the
    • Capital: Brazzaville
    • Population: 5.5 million
    • Area: 342,000 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) The Republic of the Congo is located in Central Africa and is rich in oil, which drives its economy.
    1. Djibouti
    • Capital: Djibouti City
    • Population: 1 million
    • Area: 23,200 km²
    • Official Language: French, Arabic
    • Currency: Djiboutian franc (DJF) Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads between Africa and the Middle East and serves as a key maritime trade hub.
    1. Egypt
    • Capital: Cairo
    • Population: 109 million
    • Area: 1.01 million km²
    • Official Language: Arabic
    • Currency: Egyptian pound (EGP) Egypt is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, famous for its ancient monuments, including the Pyramids and the Sphinx.
    1. Equatorial Guinea
    • Capital: Malabo (administrative), Oyala (future capital)
    • Population: 1.5 million
    • Area: 28,051 km²
    • Official Language: Spanish, French, Portuguese
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest countries in Africa and is rich in oil reserves.
    1. Eritrea
    • Capital: Asmara
    • Population: 6 million
    • Area: 117,600 km²
    • Official Language: Tigrinya, Arabic
    • Currency: Nakfa (ERN) Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa and gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year war.
    1. Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
    • Capital: Mbabane (administrative), Lobamba (legislative)
    • Population: 1.2 million
    • Area: 17,364 km²
    • Official Language: Swazi, English
    • Currency: Lilangeni (SZL), South African rand (ZAR) Eswatini is a small, landlocked monarchy known for its traditional culture and festivals.
    1. Ethiopia
    • Capital: Addis Ababa
    • Population: 126 million
    • Area: 1.1 million km²
    • Official Language: Amharic
    • Currency: Ethiopian birr (ETB) Ethiopia is Africa’s second-most populous country and has a rich history dating back to ancient times, with a distinct culture and alphabet.
    1. Gabon
    • Capital: Libreville
    • Population: 2.3 million
    • Area: 267,668 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Gabon is known for its wealth of natural resources, particularly oil, and for its biodiversity.
    1. Gambia
    • Capital: Banjul
    • Population: 2.5 million
    • Area: 11,295 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Dalasi (GMD) Gambia is the smallest country in mainland Africa, known for its scenic river and diverse wildlife.
    1. Ghana
    • Capital: Accra
    • Population: 33 million
    • Area: 238,533 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Ghanaian cedi (GHS) Ghana is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and being the first African country to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957.
    1. Guinea
    • Capital: Conakry
    • Population: 14 million
    • Area: 245,857 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: Guinean franc (GNF) Guinea is rich in natural resources, especially bauxite, and has a tropical climate.
    1. Guinea-Bissau
    • Capital: Bissau
    • Population: 2 million
    • Area: 36,125 km²
    • Official Language: Portuguese
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country known for its coastal areas and tropical forests.
    1. Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)
    • Capital: Yamoussoukro (political), Abidjan (economic)
    • Population: 27 million
    • Area: 322,463 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Ivory Coast is one of the world’s largest producers of cocoa and has a growing economy.
    1. Kenya
    • Capital: Nairobi
    • Population: 55 million
    • Area: 580,367 km²
    • Official Language: English, Swahili
    • Currency: Kenyan shilling (KES) Kenya is an East African country famous for its wildlife, diverse cultures, and being a regional economic hub.
    1. Lesotho
    • Capital: Maseru
    • Population: 2.2 million
    • Area: 30,355 km²
    • Official Language: English, Sesotho
    • Currency: Loti (LSL), South African rand (ZAR) Lesotho is a landlocked kingdom in Southern Africa, entirely surrounded by South Africa, and is known for its mountainous terrain.
    1. Liberia
    • Capital: Monrovia
    • Population: 5.5 million
    • Area: 111,369 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Liberian dollar (LRD) Liberia is Africa’s oldest republic, founded by freed American slaves in the 19th century, and has rich natural resources such as rubber and timber.
    1. Libya
    • Capital: Tripoli
    • Population: 7 million
    • Area: 1.76 million km²
    • Official Language: Arabic
    • Currency: Libyan dinar (LYD) Libya is a North African country with vast oil reserves and a history marked by political unrest since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
    1. Madagascar
    • Capital: Antananarivo
    • Population: 30 million
    • Area: 587,041 km²
    • Official Language: Malagasy, French
    • Currency: Malagasy ariary (MGA) Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, is known for its unique wildlife, rainforests, and biodiversity.
    1. Malawi
    • Capital: Lilongwe
    • Population: 21 million
    • Area: 118,484 km²
    • Official Language: English, Chichewa
    • Currency: Malawian kwacha (MWK) Malawi, a landlocked country in Southeast Africa, is known as the “Warm Heart of Africa” for its friendly people and beautiful Lake Malawi.
    1. Mali
    • Capital: Bamako
    • Population: 24 million
    • Area: 1.24 million km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Mali is known for its rich history, including the famous city of Timbuktu, and is one of the largest countries in West Africa.
    1. Mauritania
    • Capital: Nouakchott
    • Population: 4.8 million
    • Area: 1.03 million km²
    • Official Language: Arabic
    • Currency: Ouguiya (MRU) Mauritania is a largely desert country in Northwest Africa and has a mix of Arab and Berber culture.
    1. Mauritius
    • Capital: Port Louis
    • Population: 1.3 million
    • Area: 2,040 km²
    • Official Language: English, French
    • Currency: Mauritian rupee (MUR) Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and multicultural society.
    1. Morocco
    • Capital: Rabat
    • Population: 37 million
    • Area: 710,850 km²
    • Official Language: Arabic, Berber
    • Currency: Moroccan dirham (MAD) Morocco is known for its diverse geography, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains, and its rich cultural heritage.
    1. Mozambique
    • Capital: Maputo
    • Population: 33 million
    • Area: 801,590 km²
    • Official Language: Portuguese
    • Currency: Mozambican metical (MZN) Mozambique is located in Southeast Africa, known for its extensive coastline, rich natural resources, and Portuguese colonial influence.
    1. Namibia
    • Capital: Windhoek
    • Population: 2.6 million
    • Area: 824,292 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Namibian dollar (NAD), South African rand (ZAR) Namibia is known for its vast deserts, including the Namib Desert, and its wildlife, particularly in Etosha National Park.
    1. Niger
    • Capital: Niamey
    • Population: 27 million
    • Area: 1.27 million km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa with vast deserts and a predominantly rural population.
    1. Nigeria
    • Capital: Abuja
    • Population: 223 million
    • Area: 923,768 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Nigerian naira (NGN) Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, known for its cultural diversity and booming entertainment industry.
    1. Rwanda
    • Capital: Kigali
    • Population: 14 million
    • Area: 26,338 km²
    • Official Language: Kinyarwanda, French, English
    • Currency: Rwandan franc (RWF) Rwanda is a small, landlocked country known for its stunning landscapes and its recovery from the 1994 genocide.
    1. Sao Tome and Principe
    • Capital: São Tomé
    • Population: 230,000
    • Area: 964 km²
    • Official Language: Portuguese
    • Currency: Dobra (STN) Sao Tome and Principe is a small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea known for its biodiversity and Portuguese colonial heritage.
    1. Senegal
    • Capital: Dakar
    • Population: 18 million
    • Area: 196,722 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Senegal is known for its vibrant culture, including music and dance, and its political stability in West Africa.
    1. Seychelles
    • Capital: Victoria
    • Population: 100,000
    • Area: 459 km²
    • Official Language: English, French, Seychellois Creole
    • Currency: Seychellois rupee (SCR) Seychelles is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and diverse wildlife.
    1. Sierra Leone
    • Capital: Freetown
    • Population: 8 million
    • Area: 71,740 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) Sierra Leone is known for its diamond mines and for recovering from a brutal civil war in the 1990s.
    1. Somalia
    • Capital: Mogadishu
    • Population: 18 million
    • Area: 637,657 km²
    • Official Language: Somali, Arabic
    • Currency: Somali shilling (SOS) Somalia is located in the Horn of Africa and has been affected by civil conflict but is known for its rich history and strategic location.
    1. South Africa
    • Capital: Pretoria (administrative), Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative)
    • Population: 61 million
    • Area: 1.22 million km²
    • Official Language: 11 official languages, including English, Zulu, Xhosa
    • Currency: South African rand (ZAR) South Africa is a diverse country with a complex history, known for its natural beauty, from Table Mountain to Kruger National Park.
    1. South Sudan
    • Capital: Juba
    • Population: 13 million
    • Area: 619,745 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: South Sudanese pound (SSP) South Sudan is the world’s youngest country, gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, and has vast oil reserves.
    1. Sudan
    • Capital: Khartoum
    • Population: 48 million
    • Area: 1.88 million km²
    • Official Language: Arabic, English
    • Currency: Sudanese pound (SDG) Sudan, once the largest country in Africa before South Sudan’s secession, has a rich history and ongoing political challenges.
    1. Tanzania
    • Capital: Dodoma
    • Population: 67 million
    • Area: 947,303 km²
    • Official Language: Swahili, English
    • Currency: Tanzanian shilling (TZS) Tanzania is known for Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, and Zanzibar, and is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Africa.
    1. Togo
    • Capital: Lomé
    • Population: 9 million
    • Area: 56,785 km²
    • Official Language: French
    • Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Togo is a small West African country known for its palm-lined beaches and hilltop villages.
    1. Tunisia
    • Capital: Tunis
    • Population: 12 million
    • Area: 163,610 km²
    • Official Language: Arabic
    • Currency: Tunisian dinar (TND) Tunisia is a North African country known for its Mediterranean coastline and significant historical sites such as Carthage.
    1. Uganda
    • Capital: Kampala
    • Population: 49 million
    • Area: 241,038 km²
    • Official Language: English, Swahili
    • Currency: Ugandan shilling (UGX) Uganda is known for its wildlife, including mountain gorillas, and its diverse cultures and languages.
    1. Zambia
    • Capital: Lusaka
    • Population: 20 million
    • Area: 752,618 km²
    • Official Language: English
    • Currency: Zambian kwacha (ZMW) Zambia is home to Victoria Falls and has a resource-rich economy, particularly in copper mining.
    1. Zimbabwe
    • Capital: Harare
    • Population: 16 million
    • Area: 390,757 km²
    • Official Language: English, Shona, Ndebele
    • Currency: Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) Zimbabwe is known for its stunning landscapes, including Victoria Falls, and its rich cultural heritage.

    Also Read: List Of Islamic Countries In Africa

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    List Of Islamic Countries In Africa

    List Of African Countries

     
    List Of Countries In The World