Africa, the second-largest and second-most-populous continent on Earth, is a land of immense diversity, both in terms of geography and cultures. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, it is home to 54 internationally recognized sovereign countries, each with its unique history, culture, and political landscape. Below is a full list of African Countries.

List of African Countries

Algeria

Capital : Algiers

: Algiers Population : 45 million

: 45 million Area : 2.38 million km²

: 2.38 million km² Official Language : Arabic

: Arabic Currency: Algerian dinar (DZD) Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area and is known for its rich history, from ancient civilizations to its struggle for independence from France.

Angola

Capital : Luanda

: Luanda Population : 34 million

: 34 million Area : 1.25 million km²

: 1.25 million km² Official Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Currency: Kwanza (AOA) Angola is known for its vast oil reserves and has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, despite a long history of civil war.

Benin

Capital : Porto-Novo

: Porto-Novo Population : 13 million

: 13 million Area : 112,622 km²

: 112,622 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Benin is a small West African country with a rich history, especially known for its ancient Kingdom of Dahomey and its vibrant Voodoo culture.

Botswana

Capital : Gaborone

: Gaborone Population : 2.4 million

: 2.4 million Area : 581,730 km²

: 581,730 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Pula (BWP) Botswana is renowned for its stable democracy and is one of the most successful countries in terms of wildlife conservation.

Burkina Faso

Capital : Ouagadougou

: Ouagadougou Population : 23 million

: 23 million Area : 272,967 km²

: 272,967 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa with a rich cultural heritage but has faced political instability in recent years.

Burundi

Capital : Gitega

: Gitega Population : 13 million

: 13 million Area : 27,834 km²

: 27,834 km² Official Language : Kirundi, French, English

: Kirundi, French, English Currency: Burundian franc (BIF) Burundi is one of Africa’s smallest and most densely populated countries, located in the Great Lakes region.

Cabo Verde

Capital : Praia

: Praia Population : 590,000

: 590,000 Area : 4,033 km²

: 4,033 km² Official Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Currency: Cape Verdean escudo (CVE) Cabo Verde is an island country in the Atlantic Ocean, known for its Creole Portuguese-African culture and vibrant music scene.

Cameroon

Capital : Yaoundé

: Yaoundé Population : 28 million

: 28 million Area : 475,442 km²

: 475,442 km² Official Language : French, English

: French, English Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Cameroon is often described as “Africa in miniature” due to its geographical diversity, encompassing rainforests, deserts, and mountains.

Central African Republic (CAR)

Capital : Bangui

: Bangui Population : 5 million

: 5 million Area : 622,984 km²

: 622,984 km² Official Language : French, Sango

: French, Sango Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) CAR is a landlocked country known for its biodiversity, including large populations of gorillas and elephants.

Chad

Capital : N’Djamena

: N’Djamena Population : 18 million

: 18 million Area : 1.28 million km²

: 1.28 million km² Official Language : French, Arabic

: French, Arabic Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Chad is a large, landlocked country with diverse ethnic groups and vast desert landscapes.

Comoros

Capital : Moroni

: Moroni Population : 850,000

: 850,000 Area : 2,235 km²

: 2,235 km² Official Language : Comorian, Arabic, French

: Comorian, Arabic, French Currency: Comorian franc (KMF) Comoros is a volcanic island nation located off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

Congo, Democratic Republic of the (DRC)

Capital : Kinshasa

: Kinshasa Population : 102 million

: 102 million Area : 2.34 million km²

: 2.34 million km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: Congolese franc (CDF) DRC is the second-largest country in Africa by area and is known for its vast natural resources and rainforests.

Congo, Republic of the

Capital : Brazzaville

: Brazzaville Population : 5.5 million

: 5.5 million Area : 342,000 km²

: 342,000 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) The Republic of the Congo is located in Central Africa and is rich in oil, which drives its economy.

Djibouti

Capital : Djibouti City

: Djibouti City Population : 1 million

: 1 million Area : 23,200 km²

: 23,200 km² Official Language : French, Arabic

: French, Arabic Currency: Djiboutian franc (DJF) Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads between Africa and the Middle East and serves as a key maritime trade hub.

Egypt

Capital : Cairo

: Cairo Population : 109 million

: 109 million Area : 1.01 million km²

: 1.01 million km² Official Language : Arabic

: Arabic Currency: Egyptian pound (EGP) Egypt is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, famous for its ancient monuments, including the Pyramids and the Sphinx.

Equatorial Guinea

Capital : Malabo (administrative), Oyala (future capital)

: Malabo (administrative), Oyala (future capital) Population : 1.5 million

: 1.5 million Area : 28,051 km²

: 28,051 km² Official Language : Spanish, French, Portuguese

: Spanish, French, Portuguese Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest countries in Africa and is rich in oil reserves.

Eritrea

Capital : Asmara

: Asmara Population : 6 million

: 6 million Area : 117,600 km²

: 117,600 km² Official Language : Tigrinya, Arabic

: Tigrinya, Arabic Currency: Nakfa (ERN) Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa and gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year war.

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

Capital : Mbabane (administrative), Lobamba (legislative)

: Mbabane (administrative), Lobamba (legislative) Population : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million Area : 17,364 km²

: 17,364 km² Official Language : Swazi, English

: Swazi, English Currency: Lilangeni (SZL), South African rand (ZAR) Eswatini is a small, landlocked monarchy known for its traditional culture and festivals.

Ethiopia

Capital : Addis Ababa

: Addis Ababa Population : 126 million

: 126 million Area : 1.1 million km²

: 1.1 million km² Official Language : Amharic

: Amharic Currency: Ethiopian birr (ETB) Ethiopia is Africa’s second-most populous country and has a rich history dating back to ancient times, with a distinct culture and alphabet.

Gabon

Capital : Libreville

: Libreville Population : 2.3 million

: 2.3 million Area : 267,668 km²

: 267,668 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: Central African CFA franc (XAF) Gabon is known for its wealth of natural resources, particularly oil, and for its biodiversity.

Gambia

Capital : Banjul

: Banjul Population : 2.5 million

: 2.5 million Area : 11,295 km²

: 11,295 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Dalasi (GMD) Gambia is the smallest country in mainland Africa, known for its scenic river and diverse wildlife.

Ghana

Capital : Accra

: Accra Population : 33 million

: 33 million Area : 238,533 km²

: 238,533 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Ghanaian cedi (GHS) Ghana is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and being the first African country to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957.

Guinea

Capital : Conakry

: Conakry Population : 14 million

: 14 million Area : 245,857 km²

: 245,857 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: Guinean franc (GNF) Guinea is rich in natural resources, especially bauxite, and has a tropical climate.

Guinea-Bissau

Capital : Bissau

: Bissau Population : 2 million

: 2 million Area : 36,125 km²

: 36,125 km² Official Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country known for its coastal areas and tropical forests.

Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)

Capital : Yamoussoukro (political), Abidjan (economic)

: Yamoussoukro (political), Abidjan (economic) Population : 27 million

: 27 million Area : 322,463 km²

: 322,463 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Ivory Coast is one of the world’s largest producers of cocoa and has a growing economy.

Kenya

Capital : Nairobi

: Nairobi Population : 55 million

: 55 million Area : 580,367 km²

: 580,367 km² Official Language : English, Swahili

: English, Swahili Currency: Kenyan shilling (KES) Kenya is an East African country famous for its wildlife, diverse cultures, and being a regional economic hub.

Lesotho

Capital : Maseru

: Maseru Population : 2.2 million

: 2.2 million Area : 30,355 km²

: 30,355 km² Official Language : English, Sesotho

: English, Sesotho Currency: Loti (LSL), South African rand (ZAR) Lesotho is a landlocked kingdom in Southern Africa, entirely surrounded by South Africa, and is known for its mountainous terrain.

Liberia

Capital : Monrovia

: Monrovia Population : 5.5 million

: 5.5 million Area : 111,369 km²

: 111,369 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Liberian dollar (LRD) Liberia is Africa’s oldest republic, founded by freed American slaves in the 19th century, and has rich natural resources such as rubber and timber.

Libya

Capital : Tripoli

: Tripoli Population : 7 million

: 7 million Area : 1.76 million km²

: 1.76 million km² Official Language : Arabic

: Arabic Currency: Libyan dinar (LYD) Libya is a North African country with vast oil reserves and a history marked by political unrest since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Madagascar

Capital : Antananarivo

: Antananarivo Population : 30 million

: 30 million Area : 587,041 km²

: 587,041 km² Official Language : Malagasy, French

: Malagasy, French Currency: Malagasy ariary (MGA) Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, is known for its unique wildlife, rainforests, and biodiversity.

Malawi

Capital : Lilongwe

: Lilongwe Population : 21 million

: 21 million Area : 118,484 km²

: 118,484 km² Official Language : English, Chichewa

: English, Chichewa Currency: Malawian kwacha (MWK) Malawi, a landlocked country in Southeast Africa, is known as the “Warm Heart of Africa” for its friendly people and beautiful Lake Malawi.

Mali

Capital : Bamako

: Bamako Population : 24 million

: 24 million Area : 1.24 million km²

: 1.24 million km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Mali is known for its rich history, including the famous city of Timbuktu, and is one of the largest countries in West Africa.

Mauritania

Capital : Nouakchott

: Nouakchott Population : 4.8 million

: 4.8 million Area : 1.03 million km²

: 1.03 million km² Official Language : Arabic

: Arabic Currency: Ouguiya (MRU) Mauritania is a largely desert country in Northwest Africa and has a mix of Arab and Berber culture.

Mauritius

Capital : Port Louis

: Port Louis Population : 1.3 million

: 1.3 million Area : 2,040 km²

: 2,040 km² Official Language : English, French

: English, French Currency: Mauritian rupee (MUR) Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and multicultural society.

Morocco

Capital : Rabat

: Rabat Population : 37 million

: 37 million Area : 710,850 km²

: 710,850 km² Official Language : Arabic, Berber

: Arabic, Berber Currency: Moroccan dirham (MAD) Morocco is known for its diverse geography, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains, and its rich cultural heritage.

Mozambique

Capital : Maputo

: Maputo Population : 33 million

: 33 million Area : 801,590 km²

: 801,590 km² Official Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Currency: Mozambican metical (MZN) Mozambique is located in Southeast Africa, known for its extensive coastline, rich natural resources, and Portuguese colonial influence.

Namibia

Capital : Windhoek

: Windhoek Population : 2.6 million

: 2.6 million Area : 824,292 km²

: 824,292 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Namibian dollar (NAD), South African rand (ZAR) Namibia is known for its vast deserts, including the Namib Desert, and its wildlife, particularly in Etosha National Park.

Niger

Capital : Niamey

: Niamey Population : 27 million

: 27 million Area : 1.27 million km²

: 1.27 million km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa with vast deserts and a predominantly rural population.

Nigeria

Capital : Abuja

: Abuja Population : 223 million

: 223 million Area : 923,768 km²

: 923,768 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Nigerian naira (NGN) Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, known for its cultural diversity and booming entertainment industry.

Rwanda

Capital : Kigali

: Kigali Population : 14 million

: 14 million Area : 26,338 km²

: 26,338 km² Official Language : Kinyarwanda, French, English

: Kinyarwanda, French, English Currency: Rwandan franc (RWF) Rwanda is a small, landlocked country known for its stunning landscapes and its recovery from the 1994 genocide.

Sao Tome and Principe

Capital : São Tomé

: São Tomé Population : 230,000

: 230,000 Area : 964 km²

: 964 km² Official Language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Currency: Dobra (STN) Sao Tome and Principe is a small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea known for its biodiversity and Portuguese colonial heritage.

Senegal

Capital : Dakar

: Dakar Population : 18 million

: 18 million Area : 196,722 km²

: 196,722 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Senegal is known for its vibrant culture, including music and dance, and its political stability in West Africa.

Seychelles

Capital : Victoria

: Victoria Population : 100,000

: 100,000 Area : 459 km²

: 459 km² Official Language : English, French, Seychellois Creole

: English, French, Seychellois Creole Currency: Seychellois rupee (SCR) Seychelles is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and diverse wildlife.

Sierra Leone

Capital : Freetown

: Freetown Population : 8 million

: 8 million Area : 71,740 km²

: 71,740 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) Sierra Leone is known for its diamond mines and for recovering from a brutal civil war in the 1990s.

Somalia

Capital : Mogadishu

: Mogadishu Population : 18 million

: 18 million Area : 637,657 km²

: 637,657 km² Official Language : Somali, Arabic

: Somali, Arabic Currency: Somali shilling (SOS) Somalia is located in the Horn of Africa and has been affected by civil conflict but is known for its rich history and strategic location.

South Africa

Capital : Pretoria (administrative), Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative)

: Pretoria (administrative), Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative) Population : 61 million

: 61 million Area : 1.22 million km²

: 1.22 million km² Official Language : 11 official languages, including English, Zulu, Xhosa

: 11 official languages, including English, Zulu, Xhosa Currency: South African rand (ZAR) South Africa is a diverse country with a complex history, known for its natural beauty, from Table Mountain to Kruger National Park.

South Sudan

Capital : Juba

: Juba Population : 13 million

: 13 million Area : 619,745 km²

: 619,745 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: South Sudanese pound (SSP) South Sudan is the world’s youngest country, gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, and has vast oil reserves.

Sudan

Capital : Khartoum

: Khartoum Population : 48 million

: 48 million Area : 1.88 million km²

: 1.88 million km² Official Language : Arabic, English

: Arabic, English Currency: Sudanese pound (SDG) Sudan, once the largest country in Africa before South Sudan’s secession, has a rich history and ongoing political challenges.

Tanzania

Capital : Dodoma

: Dodoma Population : 67 million

: 67 million Area : 947,303 km²

: 947,303 km² Official Language : Swahili, English

: Swahili, English Currency: Tanzanian shilling (TZS) Tanzania is known for Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, and Zanzibar, and is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Africa.

Togo

Capital : Lomé

: Lomé Population : 9 million

: 9 million Area : 56,785 km²

: 56,785 km² Official Language : French

: French Currency: West African CFA franc (XOF) Togo is a small West African country known for its palm-lined beaches and hilltop villages.

Tunisia

Capital : Tunis

: Tunis Population : 12 million

: 12 million Area : 163,610 km²

: 163,610 km² Official Language : Arabic

: Arabic Currency: Tunisian dinar (TND) Tunisia is a North African country known for its Mediterranean coastline and significant historical sites such as Carthage.

Uganda

Capital : Kampala

: Kampala Population : 49 million

: 49 million Area : 241,038 km²

: 241,038 km² Official Language : English, Swahili

: English, Swahili Currency: Ugandan shilling (UGX) Uganda is known for its wildlife, including mountain gorillas, and its diverse cultures and languages.

Zambia

Capital : Lusaka

: Lusaka Population : 20 million

: 20 million Area : 752,618 km²

: 752,618 km² Official Language : English

: English Currency: Zambian kwacha (ZMW) Zambia is home to Victoria Falls and has a resource-rich economy, particularly in copper mining.

Zimbabwe

Capital : Harare

: Harare Population : 16 million

: 16 million Area : 390,757 km²

: 390,757 km² Official Language : English, Shona, Ndebele

: English, Shona, Ndebele Currency: Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) Zimbabwe is known for its stunning landscapes, including Victoria Falls, and its rich cultural heritage.

