Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) play a critical role in Kenya’s financial ecosystem, offering affordable financial services tailored to the needs of their members. These cooperative societies promote a culture of savings and provide easy access to credit, making them an indispensable resource for various demographics, including small business owners, farmers, and employees across different sectors. Whether you are looking to save for a rainy day or seeking a loan to start or expand your business, there is a SACCO that can cater to your financial needs.

Types of SACCOs

In Kenya, SACCOs are categorized primarily into two main types: Deposit-Taking SACCOs (DT SACCOs) and Non-Deposit-Taking SACCOs (BOSA SACCOs).

: Also known as Front Office Service Activities (FOSA) SACCOs, these institutions provide banking-like services, including accepting deposits and providing loans to their members. They are regulated by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA). Non-Deposit-Taking SACCOs (BOSA SACCOs): These SACCOs primarily focus on providing loans and savings services to their members but do not accept public deposits. They operate under the cooperative societies’ regulations.

List Of SACCOs In Kenya