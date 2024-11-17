Listen To The Church, Stop Intimidation, Gachagua Tells Govt Officials

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday criticised a section of politicians for what he described as the mistreatment of religious leaders.

Gachagua, speaking during a Sunday service at PCEA Muteero Kerarapon Church in Kajiado County, urged President William Ruto and other government officials to listen to the clergy rather than dismiss their concerns.

Gachagua warned that the current administration risks repeating the mistakes of former President Daniel arap Moi, who allegedly oppressed and humiliated religious leaders.

He urged the government to uphold religious freedom and institutional independence.

“Let us respect the freedom of worship, the freedom of expression, and the freedom of speech,” Gachagua said.

“We want the churches to be allowed to spread the gospel without fear, intimidation, or interference from anyone.”

He also accused the government of misusing chiefs and local administrators for political purposes, cautioning against interference in church matters.

“Let us not take the path of clashing with the church or dictating sermons. These men of God read the Bible; they know what to preach,” he said.

Gachagua stressed on the importance of listening to the church, which he described as “the voice of God.”

“Listen to the church. It is the voice of God,” he added.

Gachagua’s remarks come amid growing tensions between the government, its allies and religious institutions, with debates over the role of the church in national matters intensifying.

Last week, Ruto hit back at the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) after they accused his administration of spreading a “culture of lies” and failing to live up to its promises on key issues affecting Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday, when he attended Tangaza University’s Graduation in Nairobi, Ruto called on all leaders, clergy, and Kenyans to stick to the facts when engaging in public discourse, warning that “people can become victims of the things they accuse others of doing”.

“Even as we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual lest we become victims of the things we accuse others of doing,” said Ruto in his address.

On Thursday, KCCB called out President Ruto’s administration for what they termed a deeply entrenched culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

Led by their chair, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu, the bishops accused the political class of turning a deaf ear to key concerns raised by Kenyans, including over taxation, unemployment, disturbing gaps in the implementation of the CBC education system, and the transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We have made clear statements many times in the recent past, with very little response from the government. Despite the calmness we are experiencing, there is a lot of anxiety and most people are losing trust in the government,” said Muhatia.

Additionally, the clergy criticized local politicians for advancing politics of self-interest and political wrangles, which risk balkanizing the country.

“The political wrangles in the government have generated unwarranted tensions and deepened divisions among our people. Further, it has created an environment of mistrust among citizens and within the government itself,” said Muhatia.

The bishops also accused the government of reneging on its promise to clear arrears amounting to billions owed to faith-based hospitals under the NHIF, even as they questioned the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA).