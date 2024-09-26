Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Advocates for Ukraine’s Unrestricted Use of Provided Arms

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, has called for Ukraine to be given the freedom to fully utilize the arms it has received, including for strikes deeper into Russian territory. Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Landsbergis emphasized that while supplying Ukraine with weapons is crucial, it is not truly effective if restrictions are placed on their use.

“The strategic goal of strengthening Ukraine’s position requires allowing them to use the weaponry freely,” Landsbergis said in an interview.

Ukraine has been urging the U.S. and other Western allies to approve long-range strikes, arguing that these are essential to counter Russia’s continuous aerial bombardments.

Russia, in turn, has warned that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-supplied long-range missiles would escalate the conflict and deepen U.S. and European involvement, potentially provoking a response from Moscow.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which Landsbergis described as “huge.” The package includes the first delivery of precision-guided Joint Standoff Weapons, capable of reaching up to 81 miles (130 km)—a range longer than previous U.S.-supplied glide bombs.

Landsbergis expressed hope that these new rockets would not only be used on the front lines but also for longer-range strikes, suggesting, “My hope is that they would be allowed to shoot further out.”

While Biden stopped short of authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. missiles to hit deeper targets within Russia, Landsbergis stressed that providing full freedom to use the weapons would be a game-changer.

He also touched on Ukraine’s broader “victory plan” to end the war, noting that security guarantees for Ukraine must be addressed. He welcomed renewed discussions about Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO, stating that Lithuania strongly supports such a move and is glad it is back on the agenda.

“It has to happen,” Landsbergis said, adding, “If you want Ukraine to be in a secure position, without the threat of future attacks, you have to answer how. And, honestly, it’s not rocket science.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during his recent visit to Washington, reiterated the importance of securing Ukraine’s future within NATO, a goal he has long pursued. However, NATO allies have so far stopped short of taking that decisive step.

Via Reuters