Liverpool Overpower Real Madrid in Champions League Thriller 

Liverpool finally ended their Real Madrid curse as they maintained their flawless Champions League record with a fully deserved victory in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

They had failed to beat the holders in eight previous meetings in the tournament – including two Champions League finals – but there was no denying Liverpool as head coach Arne Slot’s remarkable start in succession to Jurgen Klopp continues.

Liverpool dominated Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have now lost three of their five games and must fight for a play-off place in the tournament’s new format.

In a game where the two superstars, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real’s Kylian Mbappe, failed from the penalty spot, Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after 52 minutes with a low shot across Thibaut Courtois in front of an elated Kop.

Real then squandered the chance to draw level as Caoimhin Kelleher saved Mbappe’s penalty following Andy Robertson’s foul on Lucas Vazquez.

Slot’s side then missed a spot-kick of their own when Salah blasted wide after he had been upended by Ferland Mendy.

Liverpool did not have to wait long to increase their lead, substitute Cody Gakpo heading past Courtois from Robertson’s cross 14 minutes from time, putting them top of the Champions League table with five wins from five.

The only downside for the hosts came late on as Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate limped off, with Slot saying post-match: “It’s difficult to judge so soon after the game. I’m really hoping that both will be available to play.”

Liverpool’s relentless march goes on

Liverpool’s victory over Real Madrid will taste especially sweet, given their recent disappointments against the tournament’s most successful club – and this almost flawless display added to the growing sense that something special may be happening under the understated Dutchman Slot.

He has made it a seamless transition from his iconic predecessor Klopp, Liverpool’s more measured but still potent approach rattling off a string of impressive victories that has left them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as well as heading the Champions League standings.

Liverpool heroes were everywhere on a night when Real Madrid were overrun, big names such as Mbappe and Jude Bellingham simply unable to exert any influence.

Kelleher demonstrated what an outstanding deputy he is to first-choice Alisson, not only saving Mbappe’s penalty but making other key contributions in another supremely assured performance.

And in 21-year-old Northern Ireland right-back Bradley, Liverpool showed they may just have the perfect replacement should Trent Alexander-Arnold take the road to Madrid in the summer.

This was, above all, an outstanding team performance and the perfect appetiser for Sunday’s vital meeting with struggling Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield.

Mbappe’s night of toil

Mbappe belied his superstar status on a night when he and his team-mates suffered at the hands of this increasingly impressive Liverpool.

The France forward, initially stationed on the left flank before moving to the centre in the second half, tried running at youngster Bradley but got no joy, one particularly rattling challenge bringing Liverpool fans to their feet and deafening roars of approval around Anfield.

And even when he had the chance of putting Real back on level terms, Mbappe never looked confident, Kelleher diving to his left to save. He was never short of effort but Liverpool simply refused to allow him to make his mark on the game.

The same could be said for Bellingham, who was shadowed by Ryan Gravenberch, showing some nice touches but not achieving anything of real significance.

Real are now in 24th place in the Champions League table, the last qualifying place – but only via a play-off.

Ancelotti and his players, however, have looked off the pace at this stage of the season before then gone on to win the European game’s biggest prize. It would be foolish to write off this coach and this team.

