Lizzy Caplan Siblings: Get to Know Benjamin and Julie Caplan

Elizabeth Anne “Lizzy” Caplan, born on June 30, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress renowned for her performances across film and television.

Raised in the Miracle Mile district in a Reform Jewish household, Caplan grew up with a strong connection to her cultural roots, including a Bat Mitzvah and time spent at Jewish summer camp.

Her father, Richard Caplan, was a lawyer, and her mother, Barbara, a political aide, passed away from cancer when Lizzy was just 13 years old, an event that deeply shaped her life.

Caplan attended Alexander Hamilton High School, where she initially pursued music, focusing on the piano, before shifting her passion to drama and acting in school plays.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lizzy is the youngest of three children, with an older brother, Benjamin Caplan, and an older sister, Julie Caplan.

Despite her public profile, information about her siblings remains limited, as both Benjamin and Julie maintain private lives away from the spotlight.

Career

Caplan’s acting career began at the age of 17 with a role as Sara in the critically acclaimed television series Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000), where her performance as the girlfriend of Jason Segel’s character earned early recognition.

This debut paved the way for guest appearances in shows like Smallville (2001, 2003), Once and Again (2001), and The Pitts (2003), as well as her first television movie, From Where I Sit (2000).

Her breakthrough on the big screen came with the role of Janis Ian in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, a cultural touchstone that showcased her ability to deliver sharp, memorable performances.

Also Read: Gael García Bernal Siblings: Meet Tamara, Darío and José Emilio García Ríos

Caplan continued to build her filmography with roles in Cloverfield (2008), where she played Marlena Diamond, earning a Saturn Award nomination, and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), which garnered her a Teen Choice Award nomination.

Other notable films include 127 Hours (2010), Bachelorette (2012), The Interview (2014), Now You See Me 2 (2016), and Allied (2016).

On television, Caplan’s portrayal of Virginia E. Johnson in Masters of Sex (2013–2016) marked a career-defining role, showcasing her ability to tackle complex, historical figures with nuance.

She also starred as Annie Wilkes in Castle Rock (2019), Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022), and appeared in Fatal Attraction (2023) and Zero Day (2025).

Accolades

Caplan’s role as Virginia E. Johnson in Masters of Sex brought her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2014, alongside nominations for a Satellite Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress.

Her work in Cloverfield earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2007, recognizing her impactful performance in the monster horror film.

In 2010, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for Hot Tub Time Machine, and in 2016, she received another Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for Now You See Me 2.

Caplan’s portrayal of Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is in Trouble further solidified her reputation, earning her another Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Beyond awards, Caplan was named one of Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” in 2006, a testament to her rising star power and influence in the industry.