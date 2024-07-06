Logan Sargeant Siblings: All About Dalton Sargeant

Logan Sargeant is an American racing driver who competes in Formula One for Williams Racing.

He began his motorsport career in karting in 2008 and won the CIK-FIA World KFJ Championship in 2015, becoming the first American to win an FIA Karting World Championship title since 1978.

Sargeant then progressed through the junior single-seater categories, competing in Formula 4, Formula Renault Eurocup and FIA Formula 3 Championship, where he finished third in the standings in 2020.

He made his Formula One debut in 2023, becoming the first American driver to race in F1 since 2015.

While Sargeant has struggled to score points, he did earn his first F1 point at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, becoming the first American driver to score points in 30 years.

Despite the challenges, he is set to continue racing for Williams in 2024 as the team has announced he will remain with them for the upcoming season.

Siblings

Dalton Sargeant is Logan’s older brother, born in 1998.

Dalton competed in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and K&N Pro Series West from 2015 to 2017. In 2017, he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship.

Dalton made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in 2017 and competed part-time in the series from 2017-2019.

His best Truck Series finish was 4th place at Pocono Raceway in 2018. He also made a handful of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2018 and 2019.

However, Dalton never made it to NASCAR’s top level, the Cup Series, and stepped away from racing after the 2019 season at the age of 21.

While Sargeant has found success in Formula racing and made it to Formula 1, his older brother Dalton had a promising but ultimately short NASCAR career in the lower national series before retiring in his early 20s.

The two brothers were both talented young racers, but Logan has gone on to achieve the greater success so far in his professional motorsports career.

Karting career

Sargeant’s karting career was marked by significant achievements and milestones.

He started karting in 2008, initially competing in the Rotax Micro Max class in regional and national championships.

In his first year, Sargeant finished third in the Florida Winter Tour and the Rotax Max Challenge USA, demonstrating his early potential.

In 2012, he moved to Europe to compete in more prestigious karting events. He participated in the ROK Cup International Final, the Trofeo Delle Industrie, and the WSK Euro Series.

These competitions allowed him to gain experience racing against top international drivers and to refine his skills.

In 2015, Sargeant achieved a major milestone by winning the CIK-FIA World KFJ Championship.

This victory made him the first American to win an FIA Karting World Championship title since Lake Speed in 1978.

The CIK-FIA World KFJ Championship is one of the most prestigious karting events, attracting top drivers from around the world.

Sargeant’s success in karting continued as he transitioned to the OK class.

In 2016, he won the WSK Champions Cup, securing his first senior karting title. This victory showcased his ability to adapt to new challenges and to compete at the highest level.

Formula One career

Sargeant’s Formula One career began in 2023 with Williams Racing.

He became the first American driver to compete in F1 since 2015, replacing Nicholas Latifi.

Sargeant made his debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix, starting 16th and finishing 12th.

He struggled to set meaningful lap times in qualifying, often starting near the back of the grid.

However, he showed improvement at the Austrian Grand Prix, finishing 13th despite starting 18th and receiving penalties for track limits violations.

Sargeant’s first points came at the British Grand Prix, where he qualified 11th and finished 10th. He then qualified 19th at the Canadian Grand Prix but retired due to an oil leak.

He scored points again at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing 13th after receiving a penalty for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas.

Sargeant’s best result came at the United States Grand Prix, where he finished 8th. He also scored points at the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing 14th.

Despite struggling with consistency, Sargeant showed flashes of brilliance and improved throughout the season.