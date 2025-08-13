Lorry driver died from head injury, autopsy reveals in Rongo murder case

The body of a man who was found murdered and abandoned in a cabin lorry in Rongo Town was identified as the driver, Dickson Indimuli Aluwa, 69.

An autopsy on the body showed he had been hit in the head with a blunt object that caused his death. He was a driver of the lorry belonging to Mombasa Maize Millers in Kisumu.

He had been sent to deliver assorted edible oils to Kehancha on August 8 when he went missing. The company said they lost track of the lorry then. He was trapped and killed by unknown people who stole the jerrycans containing the oil.

The body had also been doused with an acid before being abandoned at the scene on August 8. It wasn’t until August 10 at about 3 pm at the Rongo Taxi Yard that guards working there said they were disturbed by a foul smell from the lorry.

They were also attracted there by flies that had been pulled to the Mercedes Benz lorry by the rotting body. It was then they raised an alarm. Police were called to the scene and broke into the lorry where they discovered the body lying in the cabin behind the driver’s seat.

The body had burn scars on the face, stomach and left leg suspected to be out of acid dousing. Witnesses said they saw the vehicle being parked at the scene hurriedly on Friday August 8 night by two men who later disembarked and left.

The body was released to the family for burial in their Vihiga home, police said as the hunt on the killers goes on.

Police believe the killers were targeting the edible oil and the man had resisted their moves.