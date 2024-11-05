Luis Diaz Hat-Trick Powers Liverpool to 4-0 Victory Over Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League Clash

Luis Diaz led Liverpool to a resounding 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on November 5, 2024, scoring a hat-trick that secured the Reds’ fourth consecutive win in the group stage. The match, hosted at Anfield, saw a tightly contested first half until Liverpool broke through after the 60th minute.

Diaz opened the scoring with a deft chip following a precise pass from Curtis Jones. Moments later, Cody Gakpo doubled the lead with a powerful header assisted by Mohamed Salah. Diaz’s second goal came from another Salah cross, and he completed his hat-trick with a simple finish in stoppage time.

This result solidified Liverpool’s position at the top of their group, continuing their perfect record. Xabi Alonso’s return to Anfield as Leverkusen’s coach ended in disappointment, as the German champions struggled to counter Liverpool’s second-half dominance. Liverpool’s impressive form under manager Arne Slot has bolstered their reputation as European contenders.

Player of the Match: Luis Diaz stood out with his first hat-trick for Liverpool, demonstrating clinical finishing and dynamic play throughout the match.